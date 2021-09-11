5 best much-watch comedy series on Netflix

Netflix is arguably the best way to enjoy any movie genre, be it comedy, action, horror, thriller, or other.

A large chunk of Netflix subscribers contribute to the fanbase of comedy shows. The OTT platform has either acquired or produced some of the most hilarious comedy shows in recent times.

Fans of sitcoms are getting a gift from Seinfeld on October 1, 2021, while mockumentary lovers can enjoy Trailer Park Boys. Similarly, there are plenty of comedy shows across various sub-genres that are worth watching.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Netflix comedy shows: Best ones to watch right now

Here are the best comedy series on Netflix that everyone should watch

5) Russian Doll (2019 - present)

Russian Doll (Image via Netflix)

American comedy-drama series, Russian Doll, was released by Netflix on February 1, 2019. The first season had a unique premise that followed game developer Nadia Vulvokov, who encountered multiple deaths and resurrections in the same night due to a time loop.

As the events repeat themselves, again and again, Vulvokov tries to find a solution. The protagonist suffers multiple deaths yet causes hysterical laughs with her charm and wit.

Netflix renewed Russian Doll in June 2019, and the second season is yet to arrive.

4) I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (2019 - present)

Netflix released "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" in 2019 (Image via Netflix)

Netflix introduced a six-episode sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, in April 2019. Each episode of the sketch comedy show features some guest stars and the show's mainstay, co-creator and producer Tim Robinson.

The list of guest stars includes Conner O'Malley, Vanessa Bayer, Andy Samberg, Cecily Strong, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, and more. Netflix released a second season in July 2021, comprising of six episodes. Both seasons of the American sketch comedy show were well-received by critics.

3) Derry Girls (2018 - present)

Derry Girls (Image via Netflix)

Derry Girls is a Channel 4 original sitcom that aired back in 2018. The show was then acquired by Netflix to stream internationally and received heaps of praise from critics.

The Channel 4 original is focused on a teenage girl Erin, her cousin, and their friends. All five teenagers encounter various struggles as the series is set in the early 1990s during the political conflict in Northern Ireland.

Derry Girls is extremely enjoyable, with twelve binge-worthy episodes across its two seasons. The third season may arrive next year on Netflix and Channel 4.

2) Never Have I Ever (2020 - present)

Never Have I Ever (Image via Netflix)

Mindy Kaling is well-known for comedic prowess, and everyone got their hopes up when she joined as a co-creator for Never Have I Ever. The coming-of-age comedy-drama series beautifully portrayed Asian-American teens without stereotyping them.

The first two seasons arrived on Netflix in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Both featured the teenage struggles of an American teen of Indian origin, Devi Vishwakumar. The show became so popular that Netflix renewed it for a third season.

1) S*x Education (2019 - present)

S*x Education (Image via Netflix)

S*x Education is hands down one of the best comedy shows available on Netflix. There are moments encompassing the entire emotional spectrum, be it laughter, romance, sadness, or anything else.

The show features students from Moordale Secondary School with a primary focus on Otis, an insecure boy portrayed by Asa Butterfield. It also talks about the taboo subject of intimacy among teenagers.

S*x Education Season 3 is releasing on September 17, and viewers can watch on Netflix by clicking here.

Edited by R. Elahi