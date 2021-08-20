When is Season 3 of Never Have I Ever coming out? Release date, rating, and all we know so far

American teen comedy-drama series, Never Have I Ever impressed everyone when its first season came out in April 2020. Amid the pandemic, the show became a talking point among teens, amassing a considerable fanbase.
Due to its popularity and relatable premise, especially among teens from the Indian-American diaspora, the show returned on Netflix with its second season in July 2021. Much like the first season, the second one also garnered heaps of praise.
Due to the consistent upsurge in the show's popularity, Netflix announced the renewal of Never Have I Ever for another season on August 19. The third season will probably bring back the love triangle between Paxton, Devi, and Ben.
Never Have I Ever: Ratings, Season 3 release, cast, and more
When is Never Have I Ever Season 3 releasing?
As already mentioned, Netflix recently announced Season 3 of the popular teen comedy-drama. Hence, the show is still in its pre-production phase.
However, the first season was released on April 27, 2020, while the second arrived on July 15, 2021. Therefore, fans can expect the arrival of the third season in mid-2022.
Never Have I Ever: Ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic, and IMDB
Never Have I Ever holds a rating of 7.9 on IMDB, indicating its popularity among the general audience. On Metacritic, the TV show has a Metascore of 80 with a 7.4 user score.
In addition to that, on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer, the show's first season holds a rating of 97%, while the second one garnered a rating of 93%. The first and second seasons also have audience scores of 89% and 86% on the same site.
Never Have I Ever: Cast, characters, and premise
Primary cast and characters
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar
- Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwada, Devi's cousin
- Jaren Lewison as Benjamin "Ben" Gross
- Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida
- John McEnroe as himself, series narrator
- Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Devi's mother
- Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, one of Devi's best friends
- Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Devi's other best friend
What is Never Have I Ever about?
Never Have I Ever has been co-created by Mindy Kaling (The Office fame) and Lang Fisher. The coming-of-age teen comedy-drama is said to have been loosely based on Kaling's early days as a teenager.
The show's season one captures an Indian-American teen, Devi (Ramakrishnan), struggling after her father's demise and trying to enjoy her sophomore year. The show explores topics like sexuality, teen rebellion, South Asian stereotypes, strict Indian households, and many more.
In addition to that, season two adds the flavor of a love triangle among teens. This has led to complications between Devi, Paxton (Barnett), and Ben (Lewison).
The penultimate season ended on a high note, setting it up for an even better season three. Viewers will now have to wait for the official announcement of the third season's release date.