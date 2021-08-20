When is Season 3 of Never Have I Ever coming out? Release date, rating, and all we know so far

American teen comedy-drama series, Never Have I Ever impressed everyone when its first season came out in April 2020. Amid the pandemic, the show became a talking point among teens, amassing a considerable fanbase.

Due to its popularity and relatable premise, especially among teens from the Indian-American diaspora, the show returned on Netflix with its second season in July 2021. Much like the first season, the second one also garnered heaps of praise.

How it feels to hear that Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/one6xu6ZsU — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2021

Due to the consistent upsurge in the show's popularity, Netflix announced the renewal of Never Have I Ever for another season on August 19. The third season will probably bring back the love triangle between Paxton, Devi, and Ben.

Never Have I Ever: Ratings, Season 3 release, cast, and more

When is Never Have I Ever Season 3 releasing?

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is expected to arrive in mid-2022 (Image via Netflix)

As already mentioned, Netflix recently announced Season 3 of the popular teen comedy-drama. Hence, the show is still in its pre-production phase.

OMFG. WE'RE COMING BACK FOR AN ALL NEW SEASON Y'ALL!!!!!!!!!!! SCREAMMMMMMMM🗣 pic.twitter.com/o2bRoXFUtb — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) August 19, 2021

However, the first season was released on April 27, 2020, while the second arrived on July 15, 2021. Therefore, fans can expect the arrival of the third season in mid-2022.

Never Have I Ever: Ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic, and IMDB

Never Have I Ever: Ratings on different sites (Image via Netflix)

Never Have I Ever holds a rating of 7.9 on IMDB, indicating its popularity among the general audience. On Metacritic, the TV show has a Metascore of 80 with a 7.4 user score.

In addition to that, on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer, the show's first season holds a rating of 97%, while the second one garnered a rating of 93%. The first and second seasons also have audience scores of 89% and 86% on the same site.

Never Have I Ever: Cast, characters, and premise

Primary cast and characters

Never Have I Ever: Cast and characters (Image via Netflix)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwada, Devi's cousin

Jaren Lewison as Benjamin "Ben" Gross

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

John McEnroe as himself, series narrator

Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Devi's mother

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, one of Devi's best friends

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Devi's other best friend

What is Never Have I Ever about?

What is the premise of Never Have I Ever (Image via Netflix)

Never Have I Ever has been co-created by Mindy Kaling (The Office fame) and Lang Fisher. The coming-of-age teen comedy-drama is said to have been loosely based on Kaling's early days as a teenager.

The show's season one captures an Indian-American teen, Devi (Ramakrishnan), struggling after her father's demise and trying to enjoy her sophomore year. The show explores topics like sexuality, teen rebellion, South Asian stereotypes, strict Indian households, and many more.

In addition to that, season two adds the flavor of a love triangle among teens. This has led to complications between Devi, Paxton (Barnett), and Ben (Lewison).

The penultimate season ended on a high note, setting it up for an even better season three. Viewers will now have to wait for the official announcement of the third season's release date.

