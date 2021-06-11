Mindy Kaling's Velma series will reimagine character as Asian, and the internet is divided 

HBO max has made plenty of plans for new shows on the streaming service, and a major one was Mindy Kaling's "Velma" series. Though the show initially sounded great to most fans, there is internet division now over some important aspects that will be missing in the show.

The Mindy Kaling "Velma" series is, of course, a spin-off of the "Scooby-Doo" franchise. But that doesn't mean all of the main connections will be apparent in the show. It was recently revealed that Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Van would be absent from the "Velma" Series.

On top of those aspects being gone, Velma will also be of East Asian descent in order to reimagine the character and bring some diversity to a new show. The other characters such as Shaggy, Fred, and Daphne will all be in the show as well. They will create the beginnings of a new detective crew to solve mysteries, but presumably without ever having Scooby-Doo with them or the iconic van.

If those aspects are gone from the entire show or just the beginning remains to be confirmed, but there were further comments on what the show is all about, according to Warner Media.

Fan reactions to the Velma Series and comments from Warner Media

Tom Ascheim, the President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics gave some insight into the upcoming "Velma" series. Whether fans will appreciate the comments is a different story, but they at least outline the show.

"We have a not for children Mindy Kaling project called Velma because she was excited to reimagine what Scooby-Doo would be like if Velma were of East Asian descent and lived in a different world. And in that version, which is going on HBO Max first, there’s no dog and no van but we have our 4 key characters through a different lens and I think it’s great. Allowing our creators to play with our IP is super powerful."

Based on the comments, the "Velma" series will also supposedly be heading to other platforms eventually, but HBO will be the service fans need to watch it first.

Supposedly online, some fans have been commenting out of frustration that Velma would be reimagined as a character of East Asian descent. However, many top comments point out that Velma is mostly a blank slate character that doesn't necessarily need to stay as one idea. Regardless, there will likely be some division for a while.

