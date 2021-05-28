After Friends Reunion success, a Scooby-Doo reunion is in the works, and fans can't keep calm

The Friends Reunion special, which was recently released on HBO Max and touted all over social media, has now influenced properties like Scooby-Doo.

After the success of other classic reunions, Scooby-Doo is the next entertainment property set to get its own show. Fans of the cartoon series can expect the reunion to take place on the CW network.

The Scooby-Doo comeback will have its own title similar to the Friends Reunion, which has gained so much traction in the past week. The episode will be labeled as the Scooby-Doo Reunion Special. It's not exactly unique, but it gets the point across.

Scooby-Doo is a fan favorite cartoon series that features the gang comprised of Shaggy, Fred, Velma, Daphne, and of course, the namesake Scooby-Doo. They have had countless films and around 14 separate television series that have run through numerous decades on television. Their next special will be the Scooby-Doo Reunion, which is set to release in 2021, so fans won't have to wait too long.

'The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special' premieres later this year on The CW.



The animated one-hour special will follow Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo investigate the mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/yRsq2auuDn — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) May 25, 2021

What fans can expect from the Scooby-Doo Reunion Special in 2021

Scooby-Doo has been around for a long while and has become a cultural icon in that time. Fans have always loved it for the mysteries that the gang went on, and the live-action film did wonders to bring the series even further into stardom.

When the reunion airs, the idea behind the show won't change from what fans should expect from the detective gang. The group of five will return together to solve yet another reunion during the reunion special on CW. For this episode, the idea is to bring a completely new narrative and episode to a reunion-styled setup.

In a similar fashion to the Friends Reunion, Scooby-Doo will have a very distinct setting for the reunion special. Fans can expect to watch the gang solve a mystery on Warner Bros. Studio Lot, in the same way, Friends went back to their original studio roots.

There is no set date for the Scooby-Doo Reunion Special just yet, but fans can expect to see it soon in 2021. Of course, the episode will take place on the CW network. Friends is likely the main influence for the reunion special, and they have already gone live on HBO Max for everyone to see. If that special does well enough, fans may expect a similar format for Scooby-Doo.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

PLEASE tell me it'll be in the style of Scooby Doo behind the scenes! that would be amazing https://t.co/4UP5tY5sYK — Mudkip Prime Access (@Sleepy_Ada) May 26, 2021

Dude. They could go all out on every character. — AbeLikesCartoons (@SAgain15) May 25, 2021

When will that Scooby Doo reunion thing be released? — Shrek Boi Jr (@ShrekBoiJr1) May 27, 2021

This could be fun! But as for going to the CW, I can kind of see that, since Cartoon Network doesn't like Scooby-Doo anymore, and Boomerang has been less interested, and they want to get it on TV in some way. — Zak Wolf (@wiley207) May 25, 2021

@eddiepence and @RalphGarman if Space Ghost hosted the Scooby-Doo reunion, I would absolutely watch that! Adultswin is rebooting a bunch of old shows, why not Space Ghost? pic.twitter.com/AbcOjm2MFN — Margot Scholtz (@lazerviking138) May 26, 2021

friends reunion? nah i want the cast of the live action scooby doo reunion x — Lisa (@lisajocosham) May 20, 2021

An animated #ScoobyDoo reunion special?!

Ok then. That’s better… I think. 😶

Well, what you guys think about this? https://t.co/O6ndjoUc0B — CNTwo (D. Harper) #BlackLivesMatter (@CN_Two) May 25, 2021