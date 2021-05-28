After Friends Reunion success, a Scooby-Doo reunion is in the works, and fans can't keep calm

The Friends Reunion special, which was recently released on HBO Max and touted all over social media, has now influenced properties like Scooby-Doo.
After the success of other classic reunions, Scooby-Doo is the next entertainment property set to get its own show. Fans of the cartoon series can expect the reunion to take place on the CW network.
The Scooby-Doo comeback will have its own title similar to the Friends Reunion, which has gained so much traction in the past week. The episode will be labeled as the Scooby-Doo Reunion Special. It's not exactly unique, but it gets the point across.
Scooby-Doo is a fan favorite cartoon series that features the gang comprised of Shaggy, Fred, Velma, Daphne, and of course, the namesake Scooby-Doo. They have had countless films and around 14 separate television series that have run through numerous decades on television. Their next special will be the Scooby-Doo Reunion, which is set to release in 2021, so fans won't have to wait too long.
What fans can expect from the Scooby-Doo Reunion Special in 2021
Scooby-Doo has been around for a long while and has become a cultural icon in that time. Fans have always loved it for the mysteries that the gang went on, and the live-action film did wonders to bring the series even further into stardom.
When the reunion airs, the idea behind the show won't change from what fans should expect from the detective gang. The group of five will return together to solve yet another reunion during the reunion special on CW. For this episode, the idea is to bring a completely new narrative and episode to a reunion-styled setup.
In a similar fashion to the Friends Reunion, Scooby-Doo will have a very distinct setting for the reunion special. Fans can expect to watch the gang solve a mystery on Warner Bros. Studio Lot, in the same way, Friends went back to their original studio roots.
There is no set date for the Scooby-Doo Reunion Special just yet, but fans can expect to see it soon in 2021. Of course, the episode will take place on the CW network. Friends is likely the main influence for the reunion special, and they have already gone live on HBO Max for everyone to see. If that special does well enough, fans may expect a similar format for Scooby-Doo.
Here are some of the reactions from fans: