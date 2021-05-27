Friends Reunion: Lady Gaga performs "Smelly Cat" with Lisa Kudrow, and the internet has a meltdown

After years of eager anticipation, the Friends Reunion is finally here, replete with a set of iconic appearances and unforgettable scenes.

Lisa Kudrow, in her beloved avatar of Phoebe, and Lady Gaga came together for an unforgettable rendition of the iconic track "Smelly Cat" on the Friends Reunion special. It is being labeled as one of the greatest collabs to air on television.

THE MOST REQUESTED "SMELLY CAT 🐈" IS HERE Y'ALL & ALSO I LOVED HOW PHOEBE IN THE END SAID " NOT AS GOOD AS ME " TO LADY GAGA 😂

#FRIENDSREUNION

What started as a solo performance by Lisa Kudrow soon transformed into a duet once Grammy-winning artist Lady Gaga strolled into Central Perk, dressed in classic Phoebe garb and a guitar in tow.

Before she began, she cheerfully commented:

"It's so weird cause I was walking down the street and I just happened to have my guitar. Do you need some help? I love Smelly Cat , it's one of my favourite songs."

What followed next was a stirring solo by the "Born This Way" hitmaker, as she helped give the song a powerful makeover, courtesy of her iconic vocals.

What was the woman of the moment's verdict? A characteristic shrug, followed by a typical Phoebe Buffay reply:

"Not bad. It was really, really good! "

The duo then joined hands for a memorable duet, only for their performance to reach its crescendo with the help of a group of harmonizers who provided the perfect contemporary twist to the iconic song.

Friends Reunion: Fans go Ga-Ga as Lady Gaga, and Lisa Kudrow steal the show with Smelly Cat duet

Over the past few weeks, the Friends Reunion has been one of the most highly anticipated programs.

Fans have been eager to see the popular cast of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow reunite after 17 long years since they walked out together for one last cup of coffee at Central Perk.

And boy, does the Friends Reunion special surpass expectations or what!

From bringing onboard a stacked list of celebrities such as David Beckham, BTS, Cara Delevinge, Justin Bieber, and Lady Gaga to having the central cast relive some of the most iconic moments from the show, the Friends Reunion special has proved to be one nostalgic journey from start to finish.

Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow's duet proved to be one of the major highlights of the episode as scores of fans soon flocked to Twitter to gush over the same:

In the #Friends reunion, Lady Gaga thanks Lisa Kudrow for her role as Phoebe Buffay and for “being the person for all of us on ‘Friends’ that was the different one.” pic.twitter.com/3Gg0oe57eh — Gaga Media ▽🦄 (@GagaMediaDotNet) May 26, 2021

Lady Gaga for FRIENDS reunion doing the nose gesture from A Star is Born I may be losing my mind pic.twitter.com/ZGQeglRL2m — 𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢⁷❅🧈 (@alIieson) May 27, 2021

Lady Gaga to Lisa Kudrow :



"Can I just say something? Thank you so much for being a person for all of us on FRIENDS that was the different one or the one that really herself.



Lisa's reply :



"Thank you. Thanks for carrying it along." ✨#FriendsTheReunion pic.twitter.com/zns2zc5SMg — ⚡ENIGMA⚡ (@clubintroverted) May 27, 2021

Lady Gaga’s 90s Friends ensemble appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/U3H7ALkiXq — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 27, 2021

It was so heartwarming when Lisa Kudrow actually sang Smelly Cat once again. I could feel it but she was actually again getting into character. It was all hearts when Lady Gaga said thanks for being the unique one in FRIENDS. Phoebe is one of a kind. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/FaaXwK4YuE — 𝑩𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒕𝒊 (@DeadOverHeels_) May 27, 2021

I’m sorry but Lady Gaga can make Smelly Cat absolutely slap pic.twitter.com/V9DgdcJbso — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) May 27, 2021

Replete with a stellar dose of nostalgia and a host of unforgettable moments to choose from, the Friends Reunion special seems to have already won the world with its gallery of stars, further amplifying the emotional reunion of the world's most famous group of Friends.