What is Mikaela Hoover's age? All about "Never Have I Ever" star Darren Barnet's girlfriend as couple makes their red carpet debut

American actress Mikaela Hoover and her boyfriend, Darren Barnet, recently made their red carpet debut at The Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles. The pair was reportedly present at the venue to attend the premiere of the upcoming Suicide Squad movie.

Mikaela Hoover plays the role of Camila in the DC film. The 37-year-old looked completely in love with Darren Barnet as they posed for photos. The couple even shared a kiss in front of the cameras.

The public appearance came just a few days after the Never Have I Ever star took to Instagram to wish Mikaela Hoover for her birthday. He shared an adorable photo of the duo to mark the occasion.

The pair sparked romance rumors around 2020 and publicly confirmed their relationship during Canadian Thanksgiving in October. The couple reportedly spent their holidays together last year.

Meet Darren Barnet's girlfriend, Mikaela Hoover

Mikaela Hoover was born on 12 July 1984 in Colbert, Washington. She is currently 37 years old. The actress started dancing at the tender age of two and also performed in school plays.

She began her career in the entertainment industry as a child, with regular appearances in local commercials. She was also a cheerleader and the captain of her dance team in high school.

After graduating from high school, she enrolled in a theater program in L.A. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in theater studies from Loyola Marymount University.

Mikaela Hoover debuted with the 2007 family drama Frank. The following year, she bagged the lead role in Sorority Forever, an American web series by Big Fantastic and WB. She rose to prominence after getting a role in James Gunn’s Humanzee.

The actress went on to work with James Gunn for Sparky & Mikaela, Super, The Belko Experiment and Guardians of the Galaxy. She played Nova Prime’s assistant in the MCU film.

Mikaela Hoover also appeared in ABC’s Happy Endings and FX’s Anger Management. She even landed guest roles in popular shows like How I Met Your Mother, Two and a Half Men, Saint George, 2 Broke Girls and Lucifer, among others.

Her most recent releases include Lionsgate’s Guest House and Netflix’s Holidate. She is set to star in DC’s forthcoming Suicide Squad sequel alongside Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Idris Elba and Jared Leto. Mikaela Hoover is also a spokesperson for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Prior to dating Darren Barnet, Hoover was reportedly in a relationship with Suicide Squad co-star Nathan Fillion. She has reportedly been together with Darren for nearly a year.

The couple will also be seen together in the upcoming romantic comedy drama, Love Hard.

