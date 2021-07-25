When does The Suicide Squad come out? Where to watch, release date, streaming details and all you need to know

Expectations reached sky-high when Warner Bros. announced that James Gunn would direct the standalone sequel to the disappointing 2016 Suicide Squad. Such was the impact of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director on superhero fans.

Everyone was blown away by the weird, yet awesome, content in the trailer of The Suicide Squad. The countdown has already begun, as The Suicide Squad is getting ready for a release in the coming days.

The Suicide Squad (2021): Everything about the upcoming DCEU superhero flick

When is The Suicide Squad releasing?

The Suicide Squad global release dates (Image via Warner Bros.)

James Gunn's whacky superhero flick is being released theatrically across the world on the following days:

July 28: France

France July 30: UK, Ireland, and Turkey

UK, Ireland, and Turkey August 4: Iceland, Sweden, and Fantasia International Film Festival (Canada)

Iceland, Sweden, and Fantasia International Film Festival (Canada) August 5: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, and Ukraine

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, and Ukraine August 6: Bulgaria, Canada, Spain, Finland, Lithuania, and the USA

Bulgaria, Canada, Spain, Finland, Lithuania, and the USA August 13: Japan

Japan August 19: Greece

Is The Suicide Squad releasing online?

The upcoming DC venture is being released in a blended mode in the USA. Hence, viewers will be able to watch the film at their homes.

Out of HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Hulu, which platform will feature The Suicide Squad?

HBO Max release date (Image via Warner Bros.)

Out of the major platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+, Suicide Squad 2 will arrive on HBO Max. American viewers can stream the DC movie from August 6th. One month after its arrival, HBO Max will take down the film from its servers.

The Suicide Squad: Cast, Characters and Plot

Cast and Characters

Idris Elba portrays Bloodsport (Image via Warner Bros.)

James Gunn's upcoming venture features an ensemble cast that includes John Cena, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, Joel Kinnaman, and many more. Here's a list of all the primary characters in The Suicide Squad:

Margot Robbie as Dr. Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn

Idris Elba as Robert DuBois aka Bloodsport

John Cena as Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker

Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag

Sylvester Stallone as Nanaue aka King Shark (Voice)

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Jai Courtney as George "Digger" Harkness, aka Captain Boomerang

Peter Capaldi as Gaius Grieves, aka The Thinker

David Dastmalchian as Abner Krill aka Polka-Dot Man

Daniela Melchior as Cleo Cazo aka Ratcatcher 2

Michael Rooker as Brian Durlin, aka Savant

Nathan Fillion as Cory Pitzner aka T.D.K.

Sean Gunn as Weasel

Flula Borg as Gunter Braun aka Javelin

Storm Reid as Tyla (Bloodsport's daughter)

Taika Waititi as the first Ratcatcher (Cleo Cazo's father)

Plot details

The team of baddies is all set to execute the suicide mission (Image via Warner Bros.)

The Suicide Squad plot is similar to the 2016 film where the government recruits a group of high-profile criminals and supervillains. All of them are assigned for a suicide mission of destroying a Nazi-era prison.

Any rebellion or disagreement can lead to dire consequences. Hence, the team's plan materializes, and they go ahead to execute the mission. Their most formidable obstacle comes in the form of Starro, a giant, telepathic alien starfish.

Since James Gunn is donning the director's hat, the movie is expected to feature weird and wacky comedy. The movie's tone will be entirely different from the previous iteration.

John Cena and Sylvester Stallone were two of the main highlights of both trailers, and viewers can expect many other similar performances from the rest of the cast of Suicide Squad 2.

Also read: Where to watch Midnight in the Switchgrass online: Streaming details, runtime and all you need to know

Edited by Gautham Balaji