Where to watch Midnight in the Switchgrass online: Streaming details, runtime and all you need to know 

Midnight in the Switchgrass, starring Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, and Bruce Willis, was released theatrically across the US on July 23, 2021. The crime thriller also marks the directorial debut of Randall Emmett, previously associated with projects like The Irishman, 2 Guns, Lone Survivor and Silence.

Midnight in the Switchgrass draws its inspiration from real-life events, and viewers can catch this serial-killer movie in US theaters and VOD stores. This article will discuss the movie's online release, cast, synopsis, running time, and streaming details.

Midnight in the Switchgrass: Online release, where to stream, cast, and more

Official trailer

Lionsgate released the official Red Band trailer for Midnight in the Switchgrass on June 10, 2021. Fans can take a look at the official trailer here:

The movie has a runtime of 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Has Midnight in the Switchgrass been released online?

Midnight in the Switchgrass has received a theatrical release in select theaters in the US and is also expected to be available via VOD. Fans who don't want to visit theaters can check out the offline VOD stores.

Aside from offline mode, viewers can also look up Midnight in the Switchgrass in online video-on-demand stores like Amazon Prime's VOD service, Google Play, FandangoNow, and Apple TV.

Is Midnight in the Switchgrass available on OTT Platforms like HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

Sadly, Midnight in the Switchgrass is unavailable on all OTT platforms including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. Information regarding its probable availability is not present in the public domain. Hence, fans can only wait for the official word from the producers.

Midnight in the Switchgrass: Cast and Plot

Cast

The cast of Midnight in the Switchgrass includes:

Emile Hirsch as Byron Crawford

Bruce Willis as Karl Helter

Megan Fox as Rebecca Lombardi

Lukas Haas as Peter

Sistine Stallone as Heather

Michael Beach as Detective Yarbrough

Caitlin Carmichael as Tracey Lee

The crime thriller also features Megan Fox's boyfriend, Colson Baker, popularly known as Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), in an undisclosed role.

Plot

As already mentioned, Midnight in the Switchgrass is based on a true story of a real-life serial killer. FBI agents and partners Karl Helter and Rebecca Lombardi came across the serial killer and rapist while investigating a separate case.

Both came on board to further investigate the killer with agent Byron Crawford. Things got more serious when Agent Lombardi was abducted by the notorious Truck Stop Killer.

So it is now up to Byron and Karl to save Rebecca and catch the murderer. Fans are in for a thrill-inducing cat and mouse chase. However, it is still very early to judge the potential of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

