Where to watch 'Dopesick'? Release date, trailer, and all about the Hulu original

Hulu has been catching up with other streaming services with brilliant shows like, Dopesick. Based on the 2018 nonfiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America by Beth Macy, the series revolves around how a single company was the cause of the worst drug epidemic in American history.

It focuses specifically on opioid addiction, which results in a large number of deaths in America every year. The mini-series stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson, with guest stars like Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Hulu's Dopesick.

When will Hulu's 'Dopesick' release?

The official poster for Hulu's Dopesick was released on 7 August 2021 sending all Michael Keaton fans into a frenzy as it happens to be the actor's first TV role. Keaton plays Dr. Samuel Finnix, an old-school doctor from Virginia who has created a new, non-addictive drug called OxyContin for his patients, not realizing that it's not just a pill. The mini-series will premiere October 13 on Hulu with new episodes every Wednesday.

The official synopsis for Dopesick reads:

"The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA."

'Dopesick' Trailer

The official trailer for Dopesick was released on September 15 on Hulu's YouTube channel. Three of the characters play real-life figures: Purdue Pharma’s Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg), former government official Randy Ramseyer (John Hoogenakker), and Rick Mountcastle (Peter Skarsgaard) who is an Assistant US Attorney prosecuting the Purdue Pharma case. Along with them, Kaitlyn Dever will be seen playing Betsy Mallum.

The eight-episode show is created by Danny Strong, who is well known for shows like Empire and The Butler. Besides being one of the leads, Michael Keaton is also credited as a producer of the show.

Check out Dopesick when it hits Hulu this Wednesday, on October 13.

