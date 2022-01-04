How many times has Tristan Thompson cheated? NBA star apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test confirms Maralee Nichols' baby is his

Sacramento Kings basketball player Tristan Thompson has confirmed that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby boy. The controversial basketball player took to his Instagram stories confirming the viral topic and apologizing to his now partner Khloe Kardashian.

Reality star Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had an on and off relationship since he was caught cheating on the Kardashian in 2018. She was pregnant with her first daughter, True, at the time.

The NBA star wrote in his Instagram story:

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

He also wrote in another story:

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You Don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tristan Thompson’s cheating history explained

Lani Blair

The 30-year-old athlete has been in a tumultuous relationship with Khloe Kardashian. During Khloe's pregnancy, Tristan was spotted with Instagram model Lani Blair.

Tristan Thompson appeared to be stepping out of a Four Seasons hotel along with Blair. Page Six was told that the explicit dancer and model spent four hours inside the hotel with Tristan Thompson, prior to leaving in a different outfit.

Jordyn Woods

The 37-year-old reality star and Thompson appeared to have worked through the unveiled cheating. However, in 2019 Thompson appeared to have cheated on her again with Kylie Jenner’s best friend and social media influencer Jordyn Woods.

Woods has since admitted to kissing the basketball player at a party in LA. The aftermath of the cheating was also showcased on reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Since then, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has cut ties with Jordyn Woods.

Sydney Chase

Following the Jordyn Woods scandal, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stayed apart, co-parenting their child True Thompson. During the global pandemic, the two reconciled in hopes of having a second child.

In April 2021, the athlete was accused of cheating yet again with model Sydney Chase. During a No Jumper podcast, the model revealed that she “did not know,” he was in a relationship.

Chase stated that they “hung out multiple times.” The model revealed this took place in January 2021.

The model “cut him off,” once she got to know that Tristan Thompson was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

During an Instagram Live held last year she told viewers:

“Apparently Khloe is not his type but I’m his type. He wanted the status and be able to keep the status but I looked just like his ex and am his type.”

Maralee Nichols

It has recently been revealed that Tristan Thompson cheated with trainer Maralee Nichols. The latter filed for a paternity lawsuit as well, when she realized she was pregnant with his child.

Though Thompson admitted to being “intimate” with the trainer “several times,” Tristan refused to believe he was the father of the child.

As the paternity tests came into being, Thompson admitted to the affair and has since apologized to Khloe Kardashian.

