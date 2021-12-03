Who is Maralee Nichols? Tristan Thompson memes trend after 'baby mama' sues basketball star as he's set to welcome third child 

NBA player Tristan Thompson is expecting his third child with Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer. The mother, who is expected to give birth this month, is also embroiled in a paternity lawsuit.

The Sacramento Kings player shares daughter True with reality star Khloe Kardashian and a four-year-old son Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

The 30-year-old soon-to-be mother is suing the athlete for child support. Nichols is due to give birth on December 3 after the baby was allegedly conceived during Tristan Thompson’s birthday party earlier this year.

The basketball star is currently in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian and was dating her during his birthday party as well.

Maralee Nichols' lawsuit against Tristan Thompson explained

Tristan Thompson celebrated his birthday party in Bel-Air earlier this year. He admitted to being intimate with Maralee Nichols several times after his party ended. The trainer-to-be mother drove the basketball player to his birthday party in his Maserati sportscar.

Following the celebrations, they then headed to a hotel where she "had a special birthday surprise” planned for Thompson.

After admitting to spending the night with Nichols, he asserted that the birthday night was the only time they were “intimate.” However, Nichols’ lawyers state otherwise. The trainer has stated that their affair began “five months” prior to his birthday.

She also added that the two “travelled to California on multiple occasions.” Tristan Thompson also allegedly met her at the time of her pregnancy.

Speaking of the meeting which took place after the athlete’s birthday party, Thompson spoke his truth. He said:

"When we got to my hotel room, we immediately had s*xual intercourse. Petitioner [Nichols] initiated our s*xual contact and never objected to our having s*xual intercourse. She was very awake and conscious and did not exhibit any signs that she was other than a willing participant in our s*xual activities."

He added that neither of the two were inebriated in the hotel room. The Ontario-native also said:

“After we had s*xual intercourse, Petitioner specifically asked me if she could spend the night because it was my 'special birthday' as she called it.”

The athlete added that the two were intimate the following morning as well.

Tristan Thompson's prior cheating allegation and Twitter's reactions towards his latest scandal with Maralee Nichols

As the truth unveils, many followers of the Kardashians were not surprised with the sports star cheating on Khloe, 37. He has been cheating on the Good American founder prior as well.

Reacting to Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian yet again, a few tweets read:

alex @AlexUlrichh Khloe Kardashian: “can you please stop cheating on me and just love me and our daughter?”



Tristan Thompson:

Khloe Kardashian: “can you please stop cheating on me and just love me and our daughter?”Tristan Thompson:https://t.co/KjQuI1piEy

Sisa @TheTitanBaddie GlockTopickz @Glock_Topickz Tristan Thompson reportedly expecting his 3rd child with a personal trainer Tristan Thompson reportedly expecting his 3rd child with a personal trainer https://t.co/1dKU9Q1BAf Three things in life are certain... Death, Taxes and Tristan cheating on Khloe. twitter.com/Glock_Topickz/… Three things in life are certain... Death, Taxes and Tristan cheating on Khloe. twitter.com/Glock_Topickz/…

auberbou @auberlink I knew Tristan did something the minute I saw Khloe posting quotes on her stories again. I knew Tristan did something the minute I saw Khloe posting quotes on her stories again. https://t.co/Wl95hzIZmE

Tiffany @_mamatip Jordyn Woods to Khloe Kardashian after seeing the news about Tristan Thompson:



Jordyn Woods to Khloe Kardashian after seeing the news about Tristan Thompson: https://t.co/JWBsH36oyI

B. @b_lekay Tristan Thompson HATES Khloe.. because ain’t no way 😭😭 Tristan Thompson HATES Khloe.. because ain’t no way 😭😭

OLONI BABY @Oloni Tristan Thompson cheated AGAIN & knocked someone else up…💀 Tristan Thompson cheated AGAIN & knocked someone else up…💀

Also Read Article Continues below

In court documents, Thompson also mentioned that Khloe Kardashian had ended their relationship after the “wild” night when three women came out of a room looking “dishevelled” half an hour later.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan