Tristan Thompson leaked text claims NBA star is retiring, as baby mama 3 gives birth

NBA star Tristan Thompson is allegedly retiring from playing for the Sacramento Kings after this season. This comes after news of him being a father to Texas trainer Maralee Nichols’ child surfaced online.

The new mother has filed a paternity lawsuit against the basketball player. Nichols recently gave birth to her first child. However, Tristan Thompson claims he does not wish to parent the child.

According to the alleged text messages detailed in a suit, the 30-year-old athlete stated that he “won’t be involved at all,” and Nichols would be receiving a small sum for child care as he plans to retire from the NBA.

What did Tristan Thompson’s text messages read?

Tristan Thompson is a father to two other children. He has a young daughter named True with reality star Khloe Kardashian and a son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

As Tristan Thompson battles the paternity lawsuit, documented texts read:

“Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s Texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars.”

The father of three also offered $75,000, which has now been reported as settlement money to keep matters out of court. The text messages also read:

“So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

Maralee Nichols posted a picture of her child on her Instagram account. She also posted a story that mentioned the current status of her relationship with Thompson, the father of her child.

As mentioned prior, it would come as a surprise if Tristan Thompson retired from playing as he is still in his prime. He is allegedly in a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, where he makes $19 million.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar