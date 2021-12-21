5 reality TV stars who broke up in 2021

2021 was a difficult year for many reality TV stars. After fighting the COVID-19 war, some celebrities also had to go through heartbreaks.

Fans are always interested in the reality TV stars’ personal life. They are eager to find out who their favorite star is dating, marrying, or breaking up with.

This year, the reality TV industry witnessed a lot of celebrity splits. Let’s have a look at five TV personalities whose hearts were recently shattered.

Five reality TV stars who called it quits

1) Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson called it quits this year. Although the duo had been in an on-and-off relationship from the beginning, this time, it seems Kardashian has left Thompson for good.

The parents of True Thompson parted ways after the basketball player landed himself in back-to-back cheating scandals. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly started dating Thompson the same year (2016) when she divorced her ex-husband Lamar Odom.

2) Olivia Jade and Jackson Guthy

Olivia Jade became a reality TV star from Dancing with the Stars Season 30. The influencer split from her long-time beau Jackson Guthy earlier this year before joining the DWTS team.

They came into a relationship in 2019 but reportedly parted ways after the infamous admission scam. However, the reality TV star got back with Guthy later that year, and their bond was strong until August 2021.

3) Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes

The Bachelorette Season 29 star Katie Thurston picked Blake Moynes to be her life partner on the show. But the reality TV stars called it quits after two months. They announced their breakup in October on social media.

Thurston recently made headlines for dating one of her former suitors, John Hersey. Reports claimed Moynes was shocked to learn that Thurston had moved on within a month of their breakup.

4) JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew

DWTS runner-up JoJo Siwa started seeing Kylie Prew in January. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last long, and they broke up in October. According to reports, Prew was jealous of the reality TV star’s bond with her dancing pro Jenna Johnson. And this might have resulted in their split.

Another report stated that the reason behind their breakup was Siwa, who couldn’t balance her stardom and personal life.

5) Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams are yet another The Bachelorette couple who parted ways this year. Although they didn’t announce their break on social media, Adams was seen talking about it on Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette. In the latest show, she is one of the hosts who broke down in the episode titled “Men Tell All” while addressing her break up with Clark.

Adams and Clark featured in season 16, where the pair got engaged.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar