Who are Michelle Young's parents? Inside 'The Bachelorette' lead's family ahead of finale

The Bachelorette Season 18 is nearing its end, which means Michelle Young is just a day away to pick her fiancé. The finale episode will welcome the family of the show’s lead to interact with the two suitors: Brandon J and Nayte.

Michelle Young’s parents LaVonne and Ephraim Young have flown to Mexico to have a one-on-one conversation with the two finalists.

Since the beginning, Michelle Young has said that she wants a relationship just like her mom and dad, who have been married for over 30 years.

Michelle Young has two siblings

Michelle Young followed in her mother’s footsteps to become a teacher. Meanwhile, her parents are retired, and they love to travel.

The Bachelorette lead also has two siblings: sister Angela and brother Alex.

Both are quite private about their personal lives, like Young. Angela will be seen tagging along with her parents in the finale of The Bachelorette.

Going by social media profile, Alex is also an athlete like Young, but he prefers soccer.

‘The Bachelorette’ lead’s mother chooses Brandon

In one of the promo clips, Michelle Young’s mother LaVonne is seen having a conversation with Brandon in the finale episode of The Bachelorette.

The suitor confessed his feelings for Young to the mother, who wants Brandon to be her daughter’s choice.

When he told LaVonne that he wanted to marry Young, she replied:

“I want that for you too. I know there’s still someone else here too. But, um, yeah. I would be so happy if you’re here in the end.”

Brandon had earlier met Young’s parents when the two sneaked into her house in an episode. They thought her parents would not be home for a while, so the pair began spending some quality time in the jacuzzi. During this moment, Young’s mom and dad walked in, and later, they had a chat with Brandon and found him interesting.

Meanwhile, another video showed the Bachelorette’s father sitting with Brandon, and in the next shot, he said that the suitor might get jealous. It is unclear whether Ephraim was talking about Nayte or Brandon.

LaVonne was also seen in her intense and stricter form while talking to Nayte in the same clip. She then told Young that the suitor (they were talking about at that moment) was not ready for an engagement.

According to fans, the majority would like to see Young end up with Brandon. However, speculation was rife that she chose Nayte.

The Bachelorette Season 18 finale will air on Tuesday, December 21, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. It will be a three-hour episode where the later hour will be led by hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams.

Several Bachelor Nation stars are to make appearances in the finale as well.

