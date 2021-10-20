Who is Nayte Olukoya on 'The Bachelorette'? Michelle Young's rumored fiancé admits to buying Instagram followers (Spoilers)

Michelle Young's Prince Charming is hiding on the 30-men roster. Will Nayte Olukoya be the one to steal the show and her heart? Blogger Steve Carbone has a spoiler waiting for those who are keen.

He wrote on his website:

"The main thing you want to know is what happened at the end, right? Well, I got that for you. Had heard rumblings since the season ended but got the confirmation I needed the end of last week. Michelle is engaged to Nayte Olukoya."

Carbone's news can be trusted and has mostly been accurate to the T. However, it's best to wait until Young gives him the final rose.

So, what's Nayte Olukoya like?

Nayte Olukoya must be special given he's got Young's attention. Speaking of special, when the sales executive was 17, he bought half of his followers on social media, Cosmopolitan reported. He has since updated his Instagram bio, which currently focuses on his hometown and the educational institutions he has been a part of.

A screenshot of Nayte Olukoya's Instagram bio captured by Cosmopolitan

The Bachelorette site, however, describes him as someone with a "smile that sparkles like the stars." Given Nayte Olukoya's unmistakable charm and gentlemanly attributes, he has no trouble getting pally with women. But he is now looking for more than just friendship.

On The Bachelorette, Nayte Olukoya is looking for his "dream woman" who is as outgoing and spontaneous as him.

His bio further reads:

"He's looking for a connection filled with heat and for someone who will be just as passionate about him as he is about her. Nayte is looking for a teammate for life and is confident that Michelle may just be the one he's been waiting for."

Even though the suitor looks good on paper, much like his peers, he has his quirks too. The 27-year-old loves edible arrangements. Not sure what to make of that, but hopefully Young can find some use.

Also Read

In other news, The Bachelorette Season 18 will premiere on October 19, Tuesday on ABC at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). The hit reality show can also be viewed on streaming services such as fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream. For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Prem Deshpande