Who's Casey Woods on 'The Bachelorette'? 5 quick facts about suitor who showed up partially clothed

Michelle Young's class is in session but are the suitors ready? The Bachelorette Season 18 features a roster of 30 men, of which Casey Woods is one. Scheduled for release on October 19, the ABC-backed show is all about competition and love.

When it comes to love, Young is the best person to judge whether or not Casey Woods ticks all the boxes. But that's a story for later.

From what has been reported so far, the advertising professional is set to make quite a first impression. Showing up partially clothed, Casey Woods would have given Young a lot to remember him by.

5 quick facts about Casey Woods

Casey Woods is definitely looking at The Bachelorette as an opportunity that would help him settle down. His official bio describes him as someone who is looking to start a family and "give his mom all of the grandbabies she so badly craves".

He is a philanthropic and "hopes to find a wife who gets as much satisfaction in helping others as he does".

His bio further reads:

"Casey says he is secretly a hippie. Casey likes camping, but he hates sleeping in tents. Casey takes his eggs scrambled with salsa."

He is also quite the traveler and his social media feed is proof of it. Casey Woods loves a good adventure and his impressive travels include trips to Iceland, Indonesia, Morocco, Qatar, Chile, and Brazil, among others.

The singleton is close to his family, especially parents. A few years ago, he shared an Instagram post singing their praises:

"Love my parents so much. They just hiked up a 300 meter sand dune in the Gobi desert in Mongolia. Near the crest we had to crawl with our hands and feet because if you stood up you slid down the slope.” #RelationshipGoals

Also Read

The Bachelorette Season 18 is all set to premiere on ABC at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Those who don't have access to cable TV can opt for streaming services such as fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream. For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee