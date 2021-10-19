Who is Romeo Alexander? 'The Bachelorette' suitor comes from Grammy winner's family

Thirty eligible bachelors arrive in Indian Wells hoping to find their soulmate in Michelle Young when Season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, October 19, on ABC. Fans are extremely excited for the award-winning dating series' new season.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette reads:

“A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.”

An interesting contestant on this season of The Bachelorette is mathematics genius, Romeo Alexander.

Who is Romeo Alexander on The Bachelorette?

32-year-old Romeo is a mathematician from New York City, NY. For Romeo, math is like a cake walk. The only equation that seems to be troubling this genius is, Romeo + X = True Love. Harvard graduate Alexander is on the show to find this missing variable.

Romeo dreams of finding himself an adventurous woman who is ambitious, clever, and full of energy. He is instantly attracted to someone with a curious mind.

In an ideal world, Romeo would love to have a partner who will spend the day exploring New York's many museums and once it's nighttime, will be willing to shake up the dance floor.

Romeo is keenly interested in clean technology. He aspires to witness the Burning Man festival someday. In college, Romeo also studied Japanese for three years.

True to his name, Romeo is a passionate lover and does not take too long to fall deeply in love. Will Michelle Young be the Juliet to his Romeo?

Relationship with Prince Charles Alexander

Alexander comes from an extremely talented family. He is the son of Grammy award-winning artist, Prince Charles Alexander.

Charles is an American record producer and sound engineer. He won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Soul Gospel Album in 2003.

About The Bachelorette Season 18

Thirty men are set to win Michelle's love this season. Last season featured Katie Thurston, who accepted Blake Moynes' proposal in the season finale. Will Michelle be able to find a partner as well?

“I’m looking for my soulmate, my best friend, someone who is going to change the world with me," Michelle Young said.

To know more, catch the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 18 this Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM (ET) on ABC.

