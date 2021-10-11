Who is Ryan Fox on 'The Bachelorette'? Michelle Young's suitor loves lists and spreadsheets

ABC is back with another season of The Bachelorette, premiering on ABC, October 19. Michelle Young from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor is the leading lady on the show.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette reads:

“A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.”

Hoping to find their soulmate, thirty handsome bachelors arrive in Indian Wells. One potential contestant is environmental consultant Ryan Fox.

Who is Ryan Fox on The Bachelorette?

Ryan Fox, 30-year-old, is from San Jose, California. The eligible bachelor is compassionate, motivated and loves a healthy competition. Ryan fantasises about bringing his missus to his family's raisin ranch to enjoy the California skies.

Fox loves planning and creating lists for all his adventures, including his love life! Ryan's dream girl should be: bright, humble, healthy, warm and have a girl-next-door vibe. Michelle Young might be everything he wishes for, but is he who she wants?

Ryan runs an environmental consulting company called Fox Onsite Solutions.

Fox on the success of his project:

I am a firm believer “luck is the intersection of preparation and opportunity” and because of hard work luck has found me. Looks like skipping all those nights out and long weekends has paid off. Onto the next...⁣

About The Bachelorette Season 18

Michelle Young dates thirty fine men this season to find her missing puzzle piece. The handsome bachelors arrive in Indian Wells to win Young over. The Bachelorette star knows what she is looking for.

“I’m looking for my soulmate, my best friend, someone who is going to change the world with me.”

This season's contestant panel is packed with wit, grit and charm. They include: Alec, Brandon J, Brandon K, Bryan, Casey, Chris G, Chris S, Clayton, Daniel, Edward, Garett, Jack, Jamie, Joe, JoMarri, Leroy, LT, Martin, Mollique, Nayte, Olu, Pardeep, Peter, PJ, Rick, Rodney, Romeo, Ryan, Spencer and Will.

The premiere of The Bachelorette Season 18 will be held Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM (ET) on ABC.

