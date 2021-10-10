Who is Alec Thompson on 'The Bachelorette'? Divorced civil engineer was once a wide receiver for military college

ABC will soon bring a new season of The Bachelorette to Bachelor Nation fans. This time, Michelle Young from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor is the lead, searching for her one true love on the show.

All set to win her heart, Alec Thompson is one of the handsome hunks among the 30 eligible bachelors who have the potential to be the winner of The Bachelorette Season 18. Read on to learn more about him.

Who is Alec Thompson?

Alec Barrett Thompson is a 29-year-old civil engineer who lives in North Charleston, South Carolina. He is also a former football player who played as a wide receiver for military college.

After his divorce, he valued commitment and learnt it takes a lot to make love last forever. With his personal experience, Thompson is not participating in The Bachelorette to waste his and Young’s time. He is coming on the show to find a life partner who understands his career and passion while bringing out his fun and sentimental sides.

A true believer in an old-school type of love, Thompson describes himself as “dependable, emotionally intelligent and values integrity above all else.” Will Young find him attractive? Only time will tell.

Thompson’s cast bio shared some fun facts about him. It reads:

“Alec loves to read GQ Magazine. Alec does not think bowling makes for a romantic night out. Alec’s favorite thing to eat for breakfast is cottage cheese.”

About The Bachelorette Season 18

For the unversed, here is what The Bachelorette is about:

“A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.”

In the previous Katie Thurston-led season, the show was won by Blake Moynes, who then proposed to her in the finale.

The upcoming season also looks promising, as per the trailer. In the clip, Young is seen explaining what kind of person she wants in her life.

“I’m looking for my soulmate, my best friend, someone who is going to change the world with me.”

It shows Young spending quality time with the bachelors and finding a few of them interesting. However, some alarming revelations about the boys shock Young, and she finds herself in a tough spot.

The premiere of The Bachelorette Season 18 will be held Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM (ET) on ABC.

