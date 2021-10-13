Who is Will Urena on 'The Bachelorette'? Academic interventionist is prepared to make Michelle Young happy

The Bachelorette is finally returning to ABC with a new season. Just like clockwork, an almost perfect woman leads the season and hopefully finds her life partner among 30 handsome bachelors.

Michelle Young had appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor where Young won hearts with her warm smile and strong personality. This season finds itself a promising contender and adrenaline chaser named Will Urena.

Who is Will Urena on The Bachelorette?

Academic Interventionist, Will Urena, is from Grand Rapids, Michigan. He describes himself as posh, sharp and full of swag.

Will is more than prepared to make a meaningful connection with someone. The 28-year-old is tired of being the only single one in his circle of friends.

Urena is looking to find himself a thrill-seeking woman. Someone who chases an adrenaline rush like him. He wishes for a woman who is faithful, driven, accountable and ready to uplift him every day to be the best version of himself because he aspires to do the same for his partner.

Will is extremely romantic and is willing to do anything to make his better half feel loved and wanted. He is ready to give Michelle all the happiness she deserves.

Will hates receiving money as a gift, he values putting in the extra effort and getting something meaningful. Urena is very invested in horoscopes and is a proud Leo. Will dreams of climbing Mount Everest someday.

About The Bachelorette Season 18

This season on The Bachelorette, Michelle Young dates thirty fine men in the hopes of finding her missing puzzle piece. The charming bachelors will arrive in Indian Wells to win Michelle's heart.

“I’m looking for my soulmate, my best friend, someone who is going to change the world with me.” - Michelle Young

After watching the trailer, fans are extremely thrilled for the show's release. The contestants include Alec, Brandon J, Brandon K, Bryan, Casey, Chris G, Chris S, Clayton, Daniel, Edward, Garett, Jack, Jamie, Joe, JoMarri, Leroy, LT, Martin, Mollique, Nayte, Olu, Pardeep, Peter, PJ, Rick, Rodney, Romeo, Ryan, Spencer and Will as some of the other bachelors this season.

The premiere of The Bachelorette Season 18 will be out on Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM (ET) on ABC.

