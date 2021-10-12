Who is Jamie Skaar on 'The Bachelorette'? Biotech CEO lets ticketing agents decide his travel destinations

Michelle Young’s journey to find true love begins as season 18 of the hit dating series The Bachelorette is finally here! Thirty personable men, in their suave ways, arrive at the show to win over Michelle's heart.

Before getting to Michelle, the contestants will have to face hosts and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams. The interaction is sure to make the suitors learn that it's definitely going to need more than a grand limo entrance to win Michelle's heart.

A favorable candidate this season is Biotech CEO Jamie Skaar. Read on to learn more about him.

Who is Jamie Skaar on The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette contestant Jamie Skaar is certainly a catch! Hailing from San Diego, California, the 32-year-old is a globe trotter with a zest for life. Jamie is the kind to show up at the airport and let the ticketing agent decide his destination! Skaar's spontaneous attitude with travel has given him a lot of amazing experiences.

Jamie traveled to Ecuador just to try the chocolate from there. Believe it or not, Skaar has never watched an episode of reality TV in his life. Jamie's loves to play chess.

The Biotech CEO has a great job and is extremely smart. Skaar seeks a partner in this never-ending adventure of life, and he has a healthy idea of what he wants in a life partner. He needs her to be independent, ambitious and ready to enjoy dinners at new local hot spots. Jamie hopes for Michelle to share her life with him, valuing cultural experiences and making sweet memories.

About The Bachelorette Season 18

Thirty fine men are set to make Michelle their partner for life. Last season featured Katie Thurston, who accepted bachelor Blake Moynes as her partner. The couple got engaged in the show finale. Will Michelle be able to pick a partner as well?

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette reads:

“A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.”

Also Read

This season's contestant panel is packed with wit, grit and charm. They include: Alec, Brandon J, Brandon K, Bryan, Casey, Chris G, Chris S, Clayton, Daniel, Edward, Garett, Jack, Jamie, Joe, JoMarri, Leroy, LT, Martin, Mollique, Nayte, Olu, Pardeep, Peter, PJ, Rick, Rodney, Romeo, Ryan, Spencer and Will.

Tune in to catch the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 18 this Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM (ET) on ABC.

Edited by Prem Deshpande