Who is Peter Izzo on 'The Bachelorette'? Pizzapreneur calls himself a "vino head"

Thirty charming bachelors arrive in Indian Wells hoping to find a partner for life in Michelle Young when the 18th season of The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, October 19th, on ABC. Fans are extremely stoked for the new season of the hit dating series.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette reads:

“A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.”

A promising candidate this season is pizzapreneur and hopeless romantic, Peter Izzo. Read on to learn more about him.

Who is Peter Izzo on The Bachelorette?

26-year-old chef, Peter Izzo, hails from Port St. Joe, Florida. Izzo is a hopeless romantic and believes love can last forever. He is filled with passion, be it his career or love life. Peter fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a chef by moving to Italy and studying the art of Italian cuisine firsthand.

As the pizzapreneur has achieved his vision of opening his own successful pizzeria, he's ready to find himself an honest and committed partner to help him build his culinary empire.

The woman of Peter's dreams is devoted, spontaneous, and someone who's not interested in discussing politics on a date. Izzo wants his partner to be driven and ambitious. She must share his passion for food because as prepared as Peter is to find a wife, a part of his heart will always beat for his first love, food.

Peter loves listening to deep house music. He isn't fond of libraries. Izzo loves red wine and proudly calls himself "vino head."

About The Bachelorette Season 18

Thirty men are set to sweep Michelle off her feet this season. Last season featured Katie Thurston, who accepted Blake Moynes as her partner. The couple got engaged in the show finale. Will Michelle be able to pick a partner as well?

“I’m looking for my soulmate, my best friend, someone who is going to change the world with me.”

This season will show Young spending time with the contestants and deciding who interests her or not. As the show continues, she learns shocking facts about the men on the show, putting her in a tough spot.

To know more, catch the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 18 this Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM (ET) on ABC.

