Who is Garrett Aida on 'The Bachelorette'? Successful techie calls himself "plant daddy," rocked a bowl cut once

Michelle Young is all set to find her true love on Season 18 of The Bachelorette, premiering on Tuesday, October 19, on ABC. Hoping to find their soulmate, thirty eligible bachelors head for the city of Indian Wells.

Michelle Young isn't your average pretty girl. Young used to be a Division I basketball player from Minnesota. The 28-year-old Michelle is now a school teacher and focuses on teaching her students to be the next generation of potential community leaders.

The Bachelorette star Michelle is positive about the future and wants a partner who's supportive and passionate about making the world a better place.

A favorable candidate this season is "plant daddy" Garrett Aida. Read on to learn more about him.

More about Garrett Aida on The Bachelorette

Tech CEO Garrett is a risk taker and loves anything that can provide him with some thrill. The 33-year-old bachelor dropped out of college to start his own successful tech company.

When he isn't caught up with his work, Aida spends his time traveling the world, skydiving, paragliding, and speed flying.

Utah-based Garrett loves pushing himself to grow into a better version of himself. Aida wishes for a partner that wishes the very same thing for herself. A woman who is open minded, genuine, and unafraid to let loose is the perfect one for him.

Garrett loves plants and calls himself a “plant daddy.” He grew up with a bowl haircut and managed to rock it. Aida is a HUGE fan of pickles!

Garrett would love to have a family some day, but only if his wife is okay with having kids. Aida is ready to find his soulmate and doesn't mind having a little fun finding her.

About The Bachelorette Season 18

Thirty fine men will attempt to woo Michelle Young this season to find a potential match for marriage. The handsome bachelors arrive in Indian Wells to win Young over. The Bachelorette star knows what she is looking for and is keen to find a partner.

As the show proceeds, Young learns a lot about her dates and makes her decision with patience and grace.

“I’m looking for my soulmate, my best friend, someone who is going to change the world with me.” - Michelle Young

This season's bachelors are certainly promising and bring a lot to the table! Alec, Brandon J, Brandon K, Bryan, Casey, Chris G, Chris S, Clayton, Daniel, Edward, Garett, Jack, Jamie, Joe, JoMarri, Leroy, LT, Martin, Mollique, Nayte, Olu, Pardeep, Peter, PJ, Rick, Rodney, Romeo, Ryan, Spencer and Will are some of the other bachelors this season.

The premiere of The Bachelorette Season 18 will be out on Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM (ET) on ABC.

