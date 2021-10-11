'The Bachelorette' Season 18 full cast list: Meet Nayte, Pardeep, and rest of Michelle Young's men

Thirty bachelors must prepare themselves to learn a lesson in love from Michelle Young on this season of The Bachelorette, premiering on Tuesday, October 19, on ABC.

Hoping to find their soulmate in Young, the handsome men will head for the city of Indian Wells. Young not only managed to impress the bachelors with her endearing personality and warm smile, but also all of America.

The Bachelorette lead, Michelle Young, used to be a Division I basketball player from Minnesota. The now 28-year-old school teacher focuses on teaching her students to be the next generation of potential community leaders.

Young is hopeful for the future and wants a man who is supportive and driven to make the world a better and beautiful place. She is ready to start her own family.

Who is Alec on 'The Bachelorette'?

Alec is a 29-year-old engineer from South Carolina. After the failure of his first marriage, Alec learned about the value of commitment and everlasting love. He doesn't want to waste his time anymore.

Alec yearns for someone who will appreciate his career choices and also bring out the fun side of him. He is an old school lover at heart and believes in unconditional romance.

About 'The Bachelorette' Contestant, Nayte

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Nayte is a sales executive. The 27-year-old bachelor has never had any trouble meeting women, but is now ready for long-lasting love.

Nayte wants his partner to be as outgoing and spontaneous as he is. He is looking for passion and a connection filled with heat. The Bachelorette contestant is quite confident that Michelle will be the right one for him.

About 'The Bachelorette' contestant, Pardeep

Pardeep is a blessed combination of beauty and brains. The 30-year-old is a neuroscientist from Brooklyn, New York. Pardeep studies the human brain to find solutions for diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

A self-proclaimed nerd, Pardeep loves video games and reading. He also has a fun Brooklyn side to him. He seeks to find someone nurturing and family-oriented. A big plus would certainly be a woman who can be nerdy with him!

This season's contestant panel is packed with wit, grit, and charm. They include: Brandon J, Brandon K, Bryan, Casey, Chris G, Chris S, Clayton, Daniel, Edward, Garrett, Jack, Jamie, Joe, JoMarri, Leroy, LT, Martin, Mollique, Olu, Peter, PJ, Rick, Rodney, Romeo, Ryan, Spencer, and Will.

