Who is Brandon J? Here's why he may connect most with 'The Bachelorette' lead Michelle Young

The Bachelorette soon returns with season 18 on ABC. This time, the season will be led by Michelle Young, who got popular on the Matt James-led season of The Bachelor.

While Bachelor Nation fans are eagerly waiting to see Young’s chemistry with all 30 contestants, there is one such handsome hunk among them who has the potential to win this season and connect most with Young. His name is Brandon Jones, and he's appearing on The Bachelorette to find love and someone who plays basketball.

Interestingly, Young, who is a fifth-grade teacher, is also a former Division I basketball player. Only time will tell whether Jones’s basketball talent will be enough to impress this season’s The Bachelorette.

Who is Brandon J

Brandon J (Jones) is a 26-year-old travel nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon. He might be younger than Young, but he is crystal clear with what he wants in life.

The kind and confident hunk is looking for a wife and has a list of things that he wishes to see in his life partner. She should have goals and should be passionate and focused on achieving them, just like him.

Jones wants a best friend and a teammate as a life partner. His cast bio on the network’s site has mentioned some fun facts about the “self-proclaimed basketball player,” and they are:

“Brandon J. once hopped on stage during a Lil Wayne and Drake concert. Brandon J. loves The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Brandon J. has no interest in ever going bungee jumping.”

About The Bachelorette Season 18

On the surface, it looks like Jones and Young have a lot in common and could be a potential couple. It is for sure that fans will get to see the two playing basketball on the show.

For those unfamiliar with the show's concept, The Bachelorette is about:

“A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.”

The previous season was led by Katie Thurston and her heart was won by Blake Moynes, who proposed to her in the finale.

Also Read

The new season’s trailer has made fans curious. While Young will be seen going on dates with the contestants, a lot of drama and trust issues will be the focal point of some episodes.

The premiere of The Bachelorette Season 18 will be aired on Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Edited by Danyal Arabi