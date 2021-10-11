Who is Rick Leach on 'The Bachelorette'? Med rep says Will Smith's 'Hitch' taught him everything

ABC-backed The Bachelorette is all set to return with its eighteenth season. After Katie Thurston chose Blake Moynes last season, The Bachelor Season 25 contestant Michelle Young has been roped in as the bachelorette of the new season.

Through The Bachelorette, the fifth-grade teacher is searching for someone whom she can trust. Young is also a basketball player, so her preferences include a man who likes sports or competition.

All set to win her heart, Rick Leach is one such contestant who loves a good game night because he believes that a lot can be understood about a person’s personality when competition is involved.

Who is Rick Leach?

Rick Leach is a 32-year-old Medical Sales Representative in Los Angeles, California. Describing himself a “hopeless romantic” in his cast bio that was posted on ABC’s site, Leach has been thinking about his life partner for a long time. When he is in love with someone, he doesn’t like to play games.

The Bachelorette contestant's cast bio reads:

“He finds romanticism in the small things in life and is the type of guy who will send you flowers at work for no reason but to say, ‘I love you’.”

Leach feels that Young might be his "heart’s true counterpart." Will she be the one who will make the world a better place alongside him? Only time will tell.

The dog owner of Nana, Leach, is a person who doesn’t like double dates. Apparently, it is Will Smith’s movie, Hitch, that has taught him a lot about life.

The synopsis of Hitch was:

“A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress.”

About The Bachelorette Season 18

Michelle Young will be seen going on dates with 30 contestants, who are eligible bachelors and are participating in The Bachelorette to win the fifth-grade teacher’s heart. The trailer shows how she will go from trusting someone to having her heart broken. This season promises more entertainment and drama than ever before.

Young rose to fame on Matt James-led The Bachelor where fans loved her beautiful smile and sense of humor. All the contestants have the potential to win this season, but viewers will simply have to wait and watch as to who will impress Young the most.

The Bachelorette Season 18 will premiere Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

