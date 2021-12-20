When will ‘The Bachelorette’ finale air? All about Michelle Young’s final dates with Nayte and Brandon

The Bachelorette Season 18 is nearing its finale. Michelle Young will choose her fiancé on Tuesday after spending quality time with the final dates.

The show began with 30 suitors and only two are left: Nayte and Brandon.

They have confessed their love for Young in the previous episode, but who has landed the teacher’s heart? Only time will tell.

Season 18 finale airs December 21

The Bachelorette Season finale (episode 9) will air on December 21 on ABC. It will be a three-hour episode, starting at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) and 7.00 pm Central Time (CT).

The finale episode will be available on Hulu the following day and also on the network’s website after the premiere.

This who don’t have the channel can choose from different live streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling, fubo TV, Philo, DirectTV Stream and Hulu+Live TV.

What to expect from ‘The Bachelorette’ episode 9?

The first two hours of The Bachelorette episode 9 will feature Young going on her final dates with the respective suitors, Brandon and Nayte.

In the promo clips, Nayte and Young are seen visiting a shaman named Raul who asks them to be vulnerable and open up to each other about everything. However, The Bachelorette lead feels that her suitor is not letting everything out.

Another video showed Young with Brandon where she confessed her feelings for him. The handsome hunk is then seen telling the camera that he is going to “marry this woman."

The episode will also feature Young’s parents and sister meeting the men. Will Brandon and Nayte be able to impress Young’s family? Only time will tell.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette episode 9 reads:

“With two incredible beaus remaining, Michelle’s parents and sister join her in beautiful Mexico to get to know the men who may be joining their family. The pressure is on to impress, but will they stick the landing or fall short? After each guy has met the family and taken Michelle on one final date, she’ll have a life-changing decision to make. Has she found her soulmate, and will he get down on one knee?”

The final hour of The Bachelorette Season 18, titled 'After the Final Rose,' will be led by hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. It will welcome Young, who will talk about her journey as well as her feelings toward Brandon and Nayte.

The episode will also feature many surprises, including some of Bachelor Nation's fan-favorite stars.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia