“Absolutely shocked”: ‘The Bachelorette’ fans couldn’t believe Michelle Young chose Brandon over Joe

Michelle Young chose Brandon over Joe on 'The Bachelorette' (Image via Craig Sjodin/ ABC)
Modified Dec 15, 2021 01:12 PM IST
News

The Bachelorette semi-final turned out to be an intense episode. After the fantasy suite dates, Michelle Young gave roses to Nayte and Brandon while leaving Joe heartbroken.

Bachelor Nation fans were shocked to see Young choosing Brandon over Joe as the latter was expected to make it to the finale.

After Joe left, Young was seen crying and the eliminated suitor was also teary-eyed in the car. He said:

“I am shocked. I didn't see that coming. I really thought she was my person.”

The Bachelorette lead’s decision left viewers unhappy. Here’s how they reacted:

Absolutely shocked i loved joe so much 😢😢 #TheBachelorette
Bachelor Nation when Michelle called Brandon’s name instead of Joe #TheBachelorette https://t.co/IvPktP4t7R
when brandon got picked over joe #TheBachelorette https://t.co/EgY7dUtiqL
I really expected it to be Joe and Nayte in the final 2. #TheBachelorette
I’m still not seeing it with Nayte or Brandon… Joe was everything. Come on Michelle! 🤦🏻‍♀️#TheBachelorette
I am just DYING INSIDE for Joe. #TheBachelorette
Noooo not Joe!!! 😭😭😭 #TheBachelorette
I'm crying for Joe right now!! #TheBachelorette
She sent Joe home! #TheBachelorette https://t.co/0CmoKXwa5F
But why did she say Joe was her soul mate after the fantasy suit and then dump his ass? Soul mate in what way? 😂 #TheBachelorette

Joe and Young had a lot in common

Fans have always rooted for Joe and Young as they have a lot in common. Both hail from Minnesota and are basketball players. Since they share a hometown, they seemed quite comfortable in each other’s company. The only factor that might have made a significant difference was Joe being an introvert.

However, the handsome hunk left his guard down and came out of his comfort zone multiple times for Young. The two were falling in love, but Young’s feelings for Nayte and Brandon seemed to be stronger.

In one of the early episodes, the suitors questioned Joe’s connection with Young as they suspected that they knew each other beforehand. The fifth-grade teacher later clarified that they chatted as she slid into his DMs a long time ago. But Joe ghosted her after a while and they met on The Bachelorette for the first time.

Brandon and Nayte are ‘The Bachelorette’ finalists

The Bachelorette Season 18 fans have got their finalists — Nayte and Brandon. The duo have won Young’s heart over and over. But are they ready for engagement? Only time will tell.

The Hometown episode showed that Nayte’s family thinks their son is not ready to take the next step. His step-father Charles spoke to Young about it and was certain they should not get engaged. The promo clip for the finale featured Nayte’s mother saying the same thing to Young.

Meanwhile, Brandon is entirely onboard to spend his whole life with the fifth-grade teacher. Who will Young choose? Audiences will find out next Tuesday, December 21, at 8:00 pm on ABC. The Bachelorette's upcoming episode will be a live three-hour season finale.

हिन्दी