"We chatted back and forth": 'The Bachelorette' lead Michelle Young explains Joe Coleman rumors

The Bachelorette Season 18 kickstarted last week and by the second episode, viewers got to see some dramatic moments. Last night, the show’s lead Michelle Young had to explain how she knew one of the contestants before they met on the show.

As per the format of the TV series, Young has to be fair to each bachelor. So, when the rumors of her knowing Joe Coleman started doing the rounds among the contestans, Young had to confess the truth.

Apparently, she met Coleman physically for the first time on The Bachelorette, but the two have chatted in the past.

Here’s how Young and Coleman knew each other

According to Young’s confession, she slipped into Coleman’s DM’s several years ago. However, he ghosted Young after exchanging a few messages.

Speaking about the same, Young said in an interview:

“Pre-everything, we chatted back and forth. You will see how the rest of that story unfolds. It’s quite the story. And I did call myself out with sliding into somebody’s DMs.”

The former basketball player further added:

“I told you I was going to be genuine, and I told you guys I was going to be authentic, whether that’s throwing myself under the bus by admitting that on national television. But hey, at least you know you’re getting an honest person.”

How did Young find out about the rumors? (Spoilers)

The episode 2 of The Bachelorette showed Young on a group date that involved enjoying a basketball game with the remaining 23 contestants. Among them, Coleman stood out as they both shared the love of their hometown, the game and other mutual interests.

As Young connected with Coleman, she rewarded him with a group date rose on The Bachelorette. This raised several eyebrows among the group of bachelors who suspected that the two knew each other outside the show.

While most of the bachelors decided not to confront Young regarding the situation, Jamie Skaar went ahead and informed her about the discussion. The information hurt Young, and she gathered everyone to address the rumors. Young confessed the truth and opened the floor for further questions. However, the bachelors kept their silence.

Later on, the men wanted to know who confronted Young and made her upset. Skaar initially stayed quiet, but later admitted to being the instigator of the incident.

The Bachelorette Season 18 elimination

After the group date and a set of one-on-one dates, it was time for the elimination round on The Bachelorette. Brandon, Coleman, and Skaar were in the safe zone, and the others went through the elimination process.

The four contestants who had to pack their bags were Pardeep Singh, Daniel Tully, PJ Henderson, and Alec Thompson.

The Bachelorette airs new episodes every Tuesday on ABC at 8.00 pm (ET).

Edited by Siddharth Satish