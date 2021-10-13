Who is Pardeep Singh on 'The Bachelorette'? Neuroscientist "grew up poor”

The Bachelorette is soon returning on ABC with a new season. Like every time, a beautiful, talented woman leads the season and hopefully finds her life partner among 30 handsome hunks.

Season 18 will be led by Michelle Young, who will date the bachelors before narrowing down on her one true love. She had earlier appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor where Young won hearts with her beautiful smile and sense of humor.

All set to impress her, Pradeep Singh is one of The Bachelorette contestants who has participated with hopes of finding a family-oriented and compatible partner.

Who is Pardeep Singh?

Pardeep Singh is a 30-year-old neuroscientist who is a self-proclaimed nerd. Although he lives in Brooklyn, New York, his Instagram bio features three country flags that might indicate his origin and the places where he grew up. The countries are India (South Asia), Guyana (South America), and Trinidad and Tobago (Caribbean).

While his online profile indicates that Singh is wealthy, his bio also mentions that he didn't grow up rich. It reads:

“Grew up poor but always felt rich.”

With good looks and intelligence, The Bachelorette contestant spends his days in a lab as his job involves finding a cure for diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Although his work is serious, Singh likes to do fun stuff in his free time. He is fond of video games, attends Comic-Con regularly and apparently has “an undeniable Brooklyn edge about him.”

Singh wants to make the world a better place and is looking for the same passion in his life partner. He wants her to be affectionate and would love it if she could sometimes nerd out with him. Young is a fifth-grade teacher, but it remains to be seen if she checks all the boxes.

Singh’s cast bio (posted on ABC’s site) mentions some fun facts about the neuroscientist:

“Pardeep loves to sleep in on Saturdays. Pardeep loves New Year’s because he loves new beginnings. Pardeep doesn’t enjoy sitting on park benches.”

About 'The Bachelorette' Season 18

Since the network dropped the trailer, fans of The Bachelorette have been eagerly waiting for the season to air. In the promo clips, Young is seen explaining that she wants someone who is trustworthy.

The Bachelorette Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 pm (ET) on ABC.

To note, the winner of the previous Katie Thurston led season was Blake Moynes, who then proposed to her in the finale.

