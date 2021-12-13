When will ‘The Bachelorette’ semi-final air? Michelle Young to go on fantasy suite dates

The Bachelorette Season 18 has reached its semi-final episode, which will air this Tuesday. The show has come to a crucial phase that will include big decisions and heartbreaks along with adventure and romantic moments.

In the upcoming episode, Michelle Young and her three men will fly to Mexico’s breathtaking beaches.

Will her “fantasy suite dates” help Young choose the right suitor? Only time will tell.

Semi-final episode airs on December 14

The Bachelorette Season 18 semi-final (episode 8) is all set to air on Tuesday, December 14, from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several streaming services like YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV. The new episode will also be available on ABC after its premiere and also on Hulu the following day.

What to expect from ‘The Bachelorette’ new episode?

The network has been releasing promo clips and teasers that give the idea that the next episode is going to be a tough one for Young. She will have to send one of the three suitors home, and apparently, she is falling in love with all of them.

The three suitors who have won Young’s heart and reached the semi-final are:

27-year-old Nayte, a sales executive from Austin, Texas

28-year-old Joe, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minnesota

27-year-old Brandon J., a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon

One of the clips featured Brandon J. and Young enjoying their fantasy suite date in a jacuzzi with fireworks in the sky. This week’s episode will also feature Nayte realizing that he is not the only one who wants to marry Young.

Another promo video showed the fifth-grade teacher having a fun adventure with Joe. Despite being scared, the handsome hunk tries zip-lining with Young.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette episode 8 reads:

“So long, Minnesota! Michelle and her final three men are off to the beautiful beaches of Mexico! On this week’s fantasy suite dates, the remaining suitors will push their boundaries, test their limits, and open up in ways that surprise not only Michelle, but also themselves. After a trio of exciting and passionate dates, Michelle finds herself questioning—could she be in love with three men at once? Still pondering that question, she’ll head into the rose ceremony with only two roses and one heartbreaking decision to make on ‘The Bachelorette’.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The Bachelorette Season 18 finale will be released next Tuesday, December 21, on ABC.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia