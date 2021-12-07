“Jamie’s apology was not genuine”: Fans react to ‘The Bachelorette’ suitor’s apology to Michelle Young

The Bachelorette Season 18 streamed a new dramatic episode on ABC where Michelle Young’s ex-suitors arrived to share their experience on the show. One of the controversial men was Jamie Skaar, who was given a separate welcome on stage.

Hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe questioned him on why he put other suitors under the bus. Skaar kept on defending himself and his intentions as he said that his words were taken in the wrong way.

"Part of going through and figuring out how we feel about things is that we have to vent it too. Like, you have to get it out."

He added:

"I was in an emotional extreme of feeling like I need to get out of here, and those were the words that I expressed to justify feeling like I wanted to get out. And I took a lot of care while we were on the show to not talk about anybody in a negative manner."

One could see through the expressions of the hosts, audience and the men that nobody was trusting Skaar’s words. He was later put on the spot again when Michelle Young arrived on the stage and called out his “gaslighting."

When it seemed like Young got the last word, Skaar spoke and apologized to everyone. His apology didn’t go down well with the fans, who thought it wasn't genuine.

Why was Jamie Skaar eliminated from The Bachelorette?

In one of the early episodes, Skaar was seen discussing with the men that Young knew Joe Coleman even before The Bachelorette. Later, he went ahead and told Young that the guys were questing her character.

As the fifth-grade teacher confronted everyone, nobody said anything. After she left, the suitors wanted to find out who spilled the beans, but Skaar kept his mouth shut. However, Young found out about it and asked Skaar to leave as he broke her trust.

Even after coming out of the resort, Skaar didn’t apologize for his behavior, but showed his displeasure for being targeted by the haters online.

What happened in ‘The Bachelorette’ episode 8?

The Bachelorette Season 18 episode 8 was titled 'Men Tell All,' which invited around 15 former contestants on the show. The men who arrived were Olu, Chris G., Spencer, Pardeep, Will, Rick, Peter, Rodney, Martin, Chris S., Jamie, Ryan, Daniel, PJ, Casey, and Romeo.

A whole lot of drama unfolded, including name callings, accusations and tears. Young appeared on the episode a while later and she bid her final goodbye to all the eliminated suitors.

Meanwhile, three finalists on The Bachelorette will be seen competing to put a ring on Young’s finger. They are:

28-year-old Joe, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

27-year-old Nayte, a sales executive from Austin, Texas.

27-year-old Brandon J., a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon.

The Bachelorette Season 18 is left with only two episodes, in which the next one is set to air on December 14, Tuesday, on ABC at 8.00 pm. The finale will be held on December 21 and it will be a three-hour episode.

