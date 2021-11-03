"I know very little about this show": Jamie Skaar reacts to hate DMs from 'The Bachelorette' fans

The Bachelorette brought yet another dramatic episode on Tuesday. Like every episode, fans express their thoughts on social media, and this time the target was Jamie Skaar.

He has been attracting attention (not in a positive manner) from the second episode. After the latest dramatic episode, The Bachelorette fans trolled Skaar and even sent hate DMs to his Instagram.

Skaar recently reacted to his haters and clarified that he doesn’t know much about The Bachelorette.

Jamie Skaar responds to haters via Instagram story (Image via screenshot/ Instagram)

He wrote on his Instagram story:

“Ppl that were looking for summin to be angry about or towards found it. I’m unphased. They’ll be on to their next trigger next episode & next szn. I know very little about this show and BN, but it seems pretty clear this is the pattern for some of them."

Jamie Skaar was upset for not receiving date rose

While Michelle Young was dealing with trust issues after the second episode, the bachelors were trying their best to impress her on group dates and one-on-one dates on The Bachelorette episode 3.

Earlier, viewers witnessed Skaar spilling the beans on Young about the men questioning her connection with Joe Coleman. After she confronted the contestants, Skaar remained silent, even after the bachelors wanted to know who told Young about their discussion.

In episode 3, Skaar was expecting a group date rose as he felt that the other contestants were not his competition. But when he didn’t receive the rose, he showed his displeasure.

He said:

"I’m like really competing with Brandon for a woman’s attention? You’re telling me that we’re in the same league, and I’m like, 'We’re not even f****ng close.’ I’ve got to wait for six weeks to get to the end of this? I really felt like it’d be a stronger group of guys. It’s a nationwide search. Where they at?”

Later, Skaar was confronted by Young when she realized how he broke her heart. In front of all the men, she said:

"By you trying to be proactive for me, you brought this characteristic and this question into this entire world. It became a thing that it wasn’t, and that’s where I’m really struggling with you right now.”

Who were eliminated from The Bachelorette Season 18?

Post the drama, Young called off the cocktail party and went ahead to hand over the roses to the ones whom she wanted to stay. Rick, Leroy, Nayte, Casey, Joe, Chris G., Chris S., Clayton, Olu, Romeo, and Will were safe.

Brandon J, Jamie (Skaar), LT, Martin, Mollique, Peter, Rodney, and Spencer were eliminated from The Bachelorette Season 18.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will introduce a new villain. The Bachelorette Season 18 airs new episodes every Tuesday on ABC at 8.00 pm (ET).

Edited by Shaheen Banu