When will ‘The Bachelorette’ episode 3 air? Michelle Young to return with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ cast and more

The Bachelorette Season 18 is keeping fans hooked on the ABC series because of interesting revelations and a lot of drama. The upcoming episode is also expected to be super entertaining.

The Bachelorette episode 3 will see Michelle Young and the remaining 19 men going on a group date. This time, the bachelors will write poems to win her heart.

Whether they will succeed or not, only time will tell.

When will The Bachelorette episode 3 premiere?

The Bachelorette Season 18 airs new episodes every Tuesday. The third episode will premiere on November 2 on ABC at 8.00 pm.

Viewers can opt for streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV to get the channel. The latest episodes of The Bachelorette are also available on Hulu the day after its premiere.

Top Gun: Maverick cast on The Bachelorette

Episode 3 of The Bachelorette Season 18 will be graced by Tom Cruise’s co-stars from the Top Gun sequel. Glen Powell (who plays Hangman) and Jay Ellis (who plays Payback) will be seen helping Young find her soulmate among the handsome hunks of the reality show.

Powell and Ellis will push the contestants out of their comfort zone to put them into the danger zone.

After Top Gun: Maverick’s cast, The Bachelorette’s contestants will be given a challenge by the show’s next guest. Renowned spoken word poet Rudy Francisco will appear in episode 3 and ask the 19 men to write a poem for Michelle Young.

The synopsis of The Bachelorette reads:

“A group date led by spoken-word poet Rudy Francisco has the men waxing poetic. At the end of the day, though, it’s Michelle, who, moved by the vulnerability of her guys, steals the show with an emotional spoken-word poem of her own.”

About episode 3 of the ABC reality series

In the previous episode, Young was seen hurt, and now, her trust has been shaken. However, the bachelors will try their level best to rebuild the bond through one-on-one and group dates with her.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette episode 3 further reads:

“Before the roses can be handed out, a level-headed guy shares with Michelle that the men in the house have always had her back, leading to a series of confrontations and a shocking conclusion that can’t be missed.”

The last episode had four contestants being eliminated from the show. Meanwhile, the remaining The Bachelorette men include Brandon J, Casey, Chris S, Clayton, Chris G, Joe, Jamie, LT, Leroy, Martin, Mollique, Nayte, Old, Peter, Rodney, Rick, Romeo, Spencer, and Will.

Edited by Ravi Iyer