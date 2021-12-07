Why did Peter Izzo serve Will Urena with subpoena on ‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’?

The Bachelorette Season 18 is coming closer to its end, and Monday night’s episode proved that the drama is certainly not over yet. Peter Izzo served Will Urena with a subpoena in the latest episode, titled 'Men Tell All.'

In the episode, 15 of Michelle Young's ex-suitors were invited to the show, who shared their experiences and addressed controversies about them.

Urena and Izzo were seen calling names and getting into a heated argument. Izzo called out Urena for giving bad reviews to his pizza business, while the latter accused Izzo’s sister of sliding into his DMs. The argument went so far that someone, assuming Izzo’s lawyer, came on the set and served Urena for defamation of character.

However, it is unclear whether the subpoena drama was an act or whether he is actually taking Urena to court.

Here’s how Peter Izzo and Will Urena’s fight ended

The duo’s fight began during their short stint on The Bachelorette, when Urena called Izzo a “narcissist.” He kept pulling Izzo’s leg, who reciprocated by throwing Urena’s jacket (given by Young) in the pool.

Their spat continued on episode 8 of The Bachelorette, but ended on a friendly note. They decided to end the drama and negativity between them and shook their hands on it. So, one can assume the subpoena portion was just a drama for the camera.

While viewers were enjoying Monday’s episode, they also shared their opinions related to Izzo and Urena on Twitter.

All about The Bachelorette episode 8

The eighth episode of The Bachelorette, titled 'Men Tell All,' was about the former suitors of Young. Spencer, Pardeep, Olu, Will, Rick, Peter, Rodney, Martin, Casey, Chris S., Jamie, Chris G., Ryan, Daniel, PJ and Romeo were the ones who appeared on this episode.

The fifth-grade teacher arrived towards the end of the episode to meet her exes and confessed that she wished she could have more time with Olu.

A glimpse of The Bachelorette’s final two episodes were shown. It featured the three finalists — Nayte, Brandon J. and Joe.

The finale is going to be hard on Young, who has to decide her fiancé. The Bachelorette Season 18 finale is all set to air on Tuesday, December 21, at 8.00 pm on ABC. Before that, episode 9 will air on December 14.

