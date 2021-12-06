When will ‘The Bachelorette’ episode 8 air? Michelle Young’s suitors to reunite ahead of finale

The eighth episode of The Bachelorette Season 18 is all set to air this Monday. After the hometown week, Michelle Young will now meet her former suitors who failed to woo her on the ABC show.

Fifteen men, who appeared as contestants on The Bachelorette Season 18, will reunite and talk about their feelings for Young for the final time.

The episode will also give a sneak peek at Young’s journey on the network's hit show.

Episode 8 premieres on December 6

The Bachelorette Season 18 episode 8 will air on Monday, December 6, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

In general, the episodes of the reality dating series are released every Tuesday, but the upcoming episode will be aired a day before.

What to expect from ‘The Bachelorette’ new episode?

The eighth episode is titled 'The Men Tell All,' in which 15 former contestants of The Bachelorette Season 18 will appear on the show. They will share their feelings for Young and their experience on the show.

Young will also be seen questioning two suitors who broke her trust and heart this season. In the promo clips, Jamie Skaar and Martin Gelbspan are seen explaining why they turned out to be 'two-faced' and bad-mouthed Young.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette episode 8 reads:

“The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” – Get ready for a wild night full of drama, reconciliation, and even a few tears when Michelle’s suitors reunite for the first time. Fifteen of the former housemates will have the chance to work through their differences and attempt to explain their missteps. Though some may accept responsibility for their actions, others have trouble facing the truth. Later, leading lady herself, Michelle, arrives to reconnect with her former beaus, sharing sweet moments with some of her guys, but what will she say to those who seemed to put their worst foot forward?”

The three men who will be seen fighting the finale battle include:

27-year-old Nayte, a sales executive from Austin, Texas.

27-year-old Brandon J., a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon.

28-year-old Joe, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Bachelorette Season 18 finale is all set to air on Tuesday, December 21, on ABC.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode 8 will also feature a sneak peek of Clayton Echard's The Bachelor, which will premiere next year in January.

