"Martin must go" - ‘The Bachelorette’ fans react to Michelle Young’s student not liking Martin

The Bachelorette episode 6 was full of surprises. It began with Michelle Young’s special guests — her fifth-grade students — planning a perfect one-on-one date for their teacher.

To do so, they paid a visit to the men who were then challenged to impress them. They asked a whole lot of wise as well as awkward questions to the handsome hunks, such as whether they kissed Young or farted in front of her.

While the kids were pretty much in awe of all the men, they didn’t like one guy.

Martin got a red flag from one of the children who thought he was a show-off. It is something fans have apparently been saying from the beginning.

Netizens turned kid’s reaction to memes

The Bachelorette fans have been having a blast since Young’s students appeared on the show. They are turning their reactions to memes, especially when one of the kids admitted that she didn’t like Martin. Her expression, while he was talking to her, was pure gold.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Aunt Molly @irishyanks Even the 5th graders had Martin pegged for who he really is.. absolute TRASH #TheBachelorette Even the 5th graders had Martin pegged for who he really is.. absolute TRASH #TheBachelorette

Mariah Rath @RathMariah20 #TheBachelorette When Kelsey said “I don’t really like Martin” I felt that in my soul because idk why but I don’t either, baby girl. @michelleyoung When Kelsey said “I don’t really like Martin” I felt that in my soul because idk why but I don’t either, baby girl. @michelleyoung #TheBachelorette

Bridget @clementinecup Kelsey is all of us listening to Martin #TheBachelorette Kelsey is all of us listening to Martin #TheBachelorette https://t.co/TstCdfh0oQ

bianca luz @realitybianca_

👏🏼 🤣#BacheloretteABC The girl who doesn’t like Martin was raised well to sense the red flags!👏🏼 🤣 #thebachelorette The girl who doesn’t like Martin was raised well to sense the red flags! 👏🏼 🤣#thebachelorette #BacheloretteABC

Michelle Young to make tough decisions on ‘The Bachelorette’

With only a few men left on The Bachelorette Season 18, Young now has to make some tough decisions. After the students selected Clayton for a one-on-one date, Young and he went to a museum and were seen sharing the qualities they wanted in a life partner.

On the other hand, the rest of the men were discussing how to impress Young on their next date so that she gives them a rose. This time, if a man gets the rose, then Young will be meeting that person’s parents. As it is a big deal, Young is in a tough spot.

The first one to get rejected by the former basketball player was Clayton. She admitted that he was a wonderful person, but not her person.

Since the last episode, The Bachelorette has been shot in her hometown, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Although there were a few heartfelt moments, the latest episode also includes several entertaining bits.

The Bachelorette Season 18 premieres every Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

