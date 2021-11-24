×
"Martin must go" - ‘The Bachelorette’ fans react to Michelle Young’s student not liking Martin

&#039;The Bachelorette&#039; Season 18 contestant Martin (Image via ABC)
Modified Nov 24, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Feature

The Bachelorette episode 6 was full of surprises. It began with Michelle Young’s special guests — her fifth-grade students — planning a perfect one-on-one date for their teacher.

To do so, they paid a visit to the men who were then challenged to impress them. They asked a whole lot of wise as well as awkward questions to the handsome hunks, such as whether they kissed Young or farted in front of her.

While the kids were pretty much in awe of all the men, they didn’t like one guy.

Martin got a red flag from one of the children who thought he was a show-off. It is something fans have apparently been saying from the beginning.

Netizens turned kid’s reaction to memes

The Bachelorette fans have been having a blast since Young’s students appeared on the show. They are turning their reactions to memes, especially when one of the kids admitted that she didn’t like Martin. Her expression, while he was talking to her, was pure gold.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

The children have spoken, Martin must go #TheBachelorette #bachelorette #BacheloretteABC https://t.co/r6G3x2UNP6
Even the 5th graders had Martin pegged for who he really is.. absolute TRASH #TheBachelorette
When Kelsey said “I don’t really like Martin” I felt that in my soul because idk why but I don’t either, baby girl. @michelleyoung #TheBachelorette
No one likes Martin…not even the kids #TheBachelorette
Kelsey is all of us listening to Martin #TheBachelorette https://t.co/TstCdfh0oQ
#BachelorNation anytime martin comes on screen #TheBachelorette https://t.co/qmdx245vL9
Martin is sitting at home like this. #TheBachelorette https://t.co/bQTap4tg52
Kelsey saw right through Martin #TheBachelorette
The girl who doesn’t like Martin was raised well to sense the red flags! 👏🏼 🤣#thebachelorette #BacheloretteABC
IF Clayton being sent home ---- Martin definitely has to go #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteABC

Michelle Young to make tough decisions on ‘The Bachelorette’

With only a few men left on The Bachelorette Season 18, Young now has to make some tough decisions. After the students selected Clayton for a one-on-one date, Young and he went to a museum and were seen sharing the qualities they wanted in a life partner.

On the other hand, the rest of the men were discussing how to impress Young on their next date so that she gives them a rose. This time, if a man gets the rose, then Young will be meeting that person’s parents. As it is a big deal, Young is in a tough spot.

The first one to get rejected by the former basketball player was Clayton. She admitted that he was a wonderful person, but not her person.

Since the last episode, The Bachelorette has been shot in her hometown, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Although there were a few heartfelt moments, the latest episode also includes several entertaining bits.

The Bachelorette Season 18 premieres every Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
