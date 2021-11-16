When will ‘The Bachelorette’ Episode 5 air? Michelle Young to take the men to her hometown

The Bachelorette Season 18 is ready to bring yet another interesting episode this Tuesday. The fifth episode will see Michelle Young taking the remaining 11 men to her hometown Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This will be the first time that The Bachelorette’s cast and crew will leave their resort and shoot in another city.

As per Young, she thinks that bringing the contestants to Minnesota will help them to know her better.

She said:

“It feels so good to be back home. There’s been so many different and huge phases of my life that have shaped who Michelle Young is. For these men to be able to come to Minnesota, there is no better way to get to know who I am, what I stand for, what my life has looked like. This is the perfect place for me to be able to show them.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Episode 5 release date

Episode 5 of The Bachelorette Season 18 will air on Tuesday, November 16, at 8:00 pm on ABC. The episodes can also be watched on Hulu as they become available the day after their premiere.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for different streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling, fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Michelle Young’s one-on-one date with Nayte and Joe

As the contestants reach Minnesota, Young greets them and reveals that the one-on-one dating round will commence now.

According to The Bachelorette’s Instagram page, Young is seen going on a date with Nayte and Joe. While she introduces her two best friends to Nayte, Young takes Joe to her high school where she played basketball.

Going by the promo clips, the gorgeous The Bachelorette star seems more inclined toward the two hunks than the rest of the men. In one of the videos, she is even seen saying that Joe, who also belongs from her hometown, would have been her crush if they were in the same high school.

All about ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18 Episode 5

The Bachelorette Episode 5 is going to be filled with fun games along with a good amount of drama. The men will be seen performing the "Viking Cry" for Young to show their strength.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette's new episode reads:

"Being close to home has its perks and so this week, one lucky guy will get to pull back the curtain on the places and things that made her who she is today, while another will get to meet some of the people who did. The remaining men will attempt to score major points when they take on real Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery."

Meanwhile, The Bachelorette’s remaining contestants are Casey, Brandon J., Clayton, Chris S., Joe, Leroy, Nayte, Olu, Rick and Rodney.

The upcoming episode will also see some of the men being eliminated from the show. The Bachelorette airs on ABC every Tuesday at 8:00 pm.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee