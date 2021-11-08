When will 'The Bachelorette' episode 4 air? Release date, guest stars and more

ABC's The Bachelorette Season 18 is keeping fans hooked with a lot of twists and turns. Set to premiere on November 9, the upcoming episode will see guest stars The Bella Twins and Andy Grammer.

On The Bachelorette episode 4, Michelle Young's fourteen potential matches will assemble for a slumber party date of epic proportions.

When will The Bachelorette episode 4 premiere?

The Bachelorette Season 18 releases new episodes every week on Tuesday. The fourth episode will premiere on November 9 on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

Fans can opt for streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV to get the channel.

The Bachelorette episodes are also available on Hulu the day after their premiere.

Guest stars on The Bachelorette episode 4

1) The Bella Twins

Twin sisters, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, are most popular for their stint on WWE as a professional wrestling tag team.

The duo are both former Divas Champions, with Nikki winning the title twice, and Brie once.

Nikki also took the top spot in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Female 50, in 2015.

Their current projects include Bonita Bonita Wine, The Bellas Podcast, Hulu's Total Bellas, and Colugo, a company for a new generation of parents.

2) Andy Grammer

Fine by Me singer Andy Grammer is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Andy's second studio album Magazines or Novels was released in 2014, featuring hit track Honey, I'm Good. The song remains his most successful track till date, peaking at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Honey, I'm Good has also been certified triple-platinum and was ranked one of the ten best-selling songs of 2015.

About The Bachelorette's episode 4

This week's episode will kick off with an adrenaline-pumping ride at the BMW Performance Center, alongside one lucky bachelor.

The contestants will prepare to be part of an epic slumber party hosted by WWE superstars, The Bella Twins. Due to all the attention on the twins, Michelle feels neglected in a way that's familiar to her past, compelling her to share the truth with the group.

The evening will also feature an unexpected jokestar and a surprise performance by musician Andy Grammer.

The drama continues as one participant makes a bold move at the cocktail ceremony, forcing Michelle to make some tough choices as she hands out her prized roses.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Bachelorette's fourteen contestants include Brandon J, Casey, Chris S, Clayton, Chris G, Joe, Leroy, Martin, Nayte, Olu, Rodney, Rick, Romeo and Will.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan