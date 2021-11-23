When will 'The Bachelorette' Episode 6 air? Michelle Young makes the men’s "hands dirty"

The sixth episode of The Bachelorette Season 18 is all set to air this Tuesday. Previously, viewers saw Michelle Young taking the contestants to her hometown of Minneapolis.

The new episode is also currently being held in Minnesota. After the last elimination, the remaining men left on The Bachelorette are Clayton, Brandon J, Martin, Joe, Nayte, Olu, Rodney and Rick.

The official synopsis of Episode 6 mentions:

"Michelle still has to make her most difficult decisions as she chooses the men whose families she will meet."

What challenges will the men have to face in the upcoming episode to win Young’s heart? This will be answered in The Bachelorette Episode 6, which will air on November 23 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

This group date is all about cows

On The Bachelorette Episode 6, the group date will involve milking cows. The beginning of the episode’s promo sees Young saying:

“I’m looking for a guy who is comfortable with getting their hands dirty. So, today, we’re gonna get our hands dirty Minnesota-style.”

She then takes the men to a cow barn and asks them to milk the cows. While Rick does it flawlessly, the not-so-comfortable Rodney confesses that he is only doing it for Young.

Going by the tone of the promo, this bit in The Bachelorette Episode 6 is set to be funny and entertaining.

Michelle Young gets caught in a jacuzzi

The network has released yet another promo clip of the upcoming episode. In it, Young is seen driving Brandon J. to her house as she says her parents are not home. At first, the handsome hunk thought he was going to meet her parents, but after the clarification, Brandon was relieved.

The video shows them sharing some steamy moments in a jacuzzi. Young’s parents come home soon after and catch them kissing.

While the show portrayed her parents as being taken by surprise, fans called it scripted and couldn't believe that Young's mom and dad failed to notice the cameras around the house.

Will Clayton leave 'The Bachelorette'?

While the first two teasers looked fun, the third one was more inclined toward heartbreak. It shows Young calling Clayton a wonderful person, but not her person. The next shot features the hunk in tears as he reads a letter.

Speculation is rife that this episode might be the end for Clayton on The Bachelorette. Apparently, Clayton is the lead on The Bachelor Season 26, which is scheduled to premiere on 3 January 2022. So, there’s a possibility the network is letting him go (in a dramatic way) to begin shooting for his upcoming reality show.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Young’s fifth grade students will be helping the star decide who she should give the rose to. It remains to be seen if the men will be able to impress the clever and savvy pre-teens.

Edited by Siddharth Satish