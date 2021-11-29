The Bachelorette Season 18 is nearing its end, with four men remaining to woo Michelle Young. The upcoming episode 7 will be the hometown week, where she will be meeting all the bachelor’s families.

Nayte Olukoya’s parents will be seen as a bit reluctant on their son’s engagement discussion with Young. According to the episode 7 trailer, The Bachelorette diva asked Nayte’s father whether he felt that his son could be ready for engagement or not.

To Young’s surprise, the father of the sales executive said:

“He’s not there yet. I don’t want him to hurt himself or you.”

The next shot shows Young saying that she feels nauseous. Plus, it was not just Nayte’s father; his mother, too, was concerned.

She told Young:

“He’s never been in a relationship.”

Going by the sneak peek clip, it looked like Nayte’s parents will be tough to impress, and a lot of drama might happen because of that.

Nayte seemed stressed while talking to the camera as he felt that the meeting turned into “this whole family dynamic.”

Nayte’s parents are divorced

Nayte is a sales executive from Austin, Texаs. At the age of four, his parents got divorced, and his mother remarried later. But, the second marriage, too, didn’t work out.

The 27-year-old explained about it in the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 18. He said:

“I hаve such аn аmаzing fаmily, but the whole hаppy ever аfter аnd mаrriаges thаt don’t end in divorce, thаt just wаsn’t а pаrt of me growing up.”

Nayte’s mother is a teacher who is his inspiration and is not superficial. He got attracted to The Bachelorette's lead star because she is also a teacher and admired the fact that her parents have had a long marriage.

Speculation is rife that Young will choose Nayte, and they will get engaged, as per blogger Steve Carbone, who mostly has accurate Bachelor Nation reports.

All about ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18

Time will tell whether Young will find the right person in Nayte. Meanwhile, there are a total of four bachelors who will try their best to win this season.

In addition to Nayte, the other three men are Joe, Brandon J., and Rodney.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette episode 7 reads:

“With so much at stake and so little time left, Michelle knows that tonight’s breakup will be the most difficult of the journey so far, and after seeing some red flags, she begins to wonder if all of her men are ready for love.”

The new episode of The Bachelorette Season 18 is set to air on ABC on Tuesday, November 30, at 8.00 pm ET. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for live streaming services, such as fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

