"Olu should be the next Bachelor": Fans react to Michelle Young’s decision on 'The Bachelorette'

The sixth episode of The Bachelorette Season 18 gave fans their last four contestants. Michelle Young chose Brandon, Nayte, Rodney and Joe in the final rose ceremony of the season.

Viewers were not happy with Young’s decision of not having Olu’s back when he had hers. It was because of Olu’s revelation that Young got to know about "two-faced" Martin.

While all the men were sharing romantic moments with the star, Olu took the opportunity to reveal that Martin had called Young’s poem "immature". Thanks to Olu, The Bachelorette lead kicked Martin out of the show.

Fans feel that this move by Martin, who had never gotten a one-on-one date with Young, put him in the friend zone. Plus, The Bachelorette viewers seem to want Olu to be the next Bachelor.

Fans feel sad for Olu on ‘The Bachelorette’

After Olu helped Young, people thought he would get the rose. The receiver of the rose would get to take Young to their hometown and have her meet their family. The episode showed that Olu wished to get a few minutes in during the cocktail party to convince her to choose him. But the party was canceled and he lost his only chance.

Although he didn’t find a place in Young’s heart, he has won viewers’ hearts, and they now want him to star in The Bachelor instead of Clayton.

Check out what fans have to say:

Tiffany @tiffeast HOW is Olu not the next bachelor?!!!! #TheBachelorette HOW is Olu not the next bachelor?!!!! #TheBachelorette

LadyTamaraG @LadyTamaraG

He's soooo deserving.

He's a king.

He's kind.

He's smart.

He's honest.

He's compassionate.

He's easy on the eyes.

He's everything!

#TheBachelorette #olu Olu should be the next Bachelor.He's soooo deserving.He's a king.He's kind.He's smart.He's honest.He's compassionate.He's easy on the eyes.He's everything! Olu should be the next Bachelor.He's soooo deserving.He's a king.He's kind.He's smart.He's honest.He's compassionate.He's easy on the eyes.He's everything!#TheBachelorette #olu

𝐀 𝐊 @andrak701 The fact that Martin got a 1 on 1 and Olu never did makes me so mad. #TheBachelorette The fact that Martin got a 1 on 1 and Olu never did makes me so mad. #TheBachelorette https://t.co/X17GoK2nig

Sassy Brunette✨ @sassybrunettes_ Olu truly sacrificed himself for the greater good tonight #TheBachelorette Olu truly sacrificed himself for the greater good tonight #TheBachelorette

johnjespi @johnjespi #bachelorette #TheBachelorette Congrats Olu. Just as everyone else it’s happened to in the history of the franchise— With your “this is what that guy said about you” stunt, you’ve surely clenched your “friend zone” Maid-of-Honor title. #BacheloretteABC Congrats Olu. Just as everyone else it’s happened to in the history of the franchise— With your “this is what that guy said about you” stunt, you’ve surely clenched your “friend zone” Maid-of-Honor title. #BacheloretteABC #bachelorette #TheBachelorette https://t.co/Uk61RvTg5A

Will the men’s parents approve of Young in next episode?

Episode 6 of The Bachelorette saw Clayton, Martin, Rick and Olu being eliminated from the show. While it was obvious Clayton’s screen time, emotions and exit were a build-up to his upcoming appearance on The Bachelor, people were really happy with Martin’s exit.

Meanwhile, Young has chosen four men and will be going to meet their parents in the next episode.

At the end of the latest episode, The Bachelorette showed a teaser of what to expect from the upcoming episode. It featured the contestants and Young receiving a warm welcome from the families.

Young is then seen having one-on-one and group discussions with family members, who were concerned that their sons may get hurt. It is difficult to say whether the parents will approve of Young or not, but Episode 7 will certainly be full of drama.

