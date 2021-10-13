Who is Olu Inajide on 'The Bachelorette'? Meet the model who hates tofu

The gorgeous Michelle Young is ready to teach a lesson in love to thirty eligible bachelors on this season of The Bachelorette. Young has managed to impress not just the contestants, but also all of America with her charming personality and warm smile.

Looking to find their soulmate in Michelle, the handsome hunks will head to the city of Indian Wells.

The Bachelorette lead, Michelle Young, used to be a Division I basketball player from Minnesota. The now 28-year-old school teacher focuses on teaching her students to be the next generation of potential community leaders.

The star appeared on Matt James’ The Bachelor. She will be seen going on dates with her potential match, before picking just one in the end.

One contestant to watch out for is Olu Inajide, an IT analyst who is also a model and motivator.

Who is Olu Inajide on The Bachelorette?

27-year-old Olu Inajide is an IT analyst from Neward, New Jersey. He is also a model and motivator. Formerly, Olu was a D1 hooper at Rutgers University. Inajide isn't afraid to compete when the stakes are high, and is coming here with a single-minded focus.

Olu thinks Michelle Johnson is absolutely stunning, and as someone who believes everything happens because of fate, Olu says he was destined to be on The Bachelorette and meet the beautiful Michelle.

Olu really enjoys the theater. Cherry blossoms are his favorite flower, while one thing that Olu hates is tofu.

Along with being extremely confident, Inajide is also very caring, attentive and ready to go the extra mile for the woman he loves. Olu is ready to find his soulmate, so the other bachelors better watch out!

About The Bachelorette Season 18

On the 18th season of The Bachelorette, Young will go on dates with the bachelors to find her partner for life. For those unfamiliar with the show's concept, here is the synopsis:

“A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.”

This season's promising list of bachelors includes Alec, Brandon J, Brandon K, Bryan, Casey, Chris G, Chris S, Clayton, Daniel, Edward, Garett, Jack, Jamie, Joe, JoMarri, Leroy, LT, Martin, Mollique, Nayte, Olu, Pardeep, Peter, PJ, Rick, Rodney, Romeo, Ryan, Spencer and Will.

Watch the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 18 this Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM (ET) on ABC.

