"Please get some therapy": Internet reacts to 'The Bachelorette' suitor Jamie Skaar's controversial exit

Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette witnessed the outing of a villain, Jamie Skaar. Michelle Young is definitely not putting up with liars this season.

Episode 3 began with Michelle questioning if she could trust anyone on the show after Skaar sowed a seed of doubt in her mind last week. Skaar ruined the cocktail party twice in a row when his actions were discovered.

Fans relieved by Jamie Skaar's exit

Jamie Skaar tried manipulating Michelle Young and portraying everyone else in a bad light. Unfortunately for him, his lies were exposed, and the viewers couldn't be happier with his exit from the show.

A few reactions from The Bachelorette fans:

Khadijah of House Tyrell @khadijasummers Jamie please get some therapy- you are obviously in pain and are hurting others and yourself. Get some help. #Bachelorette Jamie please get some therapy- you are obviously in pain and are hurting others and yourself. Get some help. #Bachelorette

v🦦 @viavisal

#TheBachelorette

#Bachelorette Jamie fr out here looking like the villain from Rio Jamie fr out here looking like the villain from Rio #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette https://t.co/6lcOfsbRlQ

Jemi.mah @MissJvibes Jamie was literally talking about 6weeks not knowing he’s leaving the next day. Lol #Bachelorette Jamie was literally talking about 6weeks not knowing he’s leaving the next day. Lol #Bachelorette https://t.co/TDa3Kvef89

Monique @Moerackulouss Jamie gotta GO He’s weird and I’m over it #Bachelorette Jamie gotta GO He’s weird and I’m over it #Bachelorette

What really happened between Jamie Skaar and Michelle Young?

In episode 2, Jamie Skaar had the chance to go on a one-on-one date with Michelle, and this week, he was excited to compete with the rest of the contestants.

Rudy Francisco challenged the Bachelors to share their feelings for Michelle via a poem. Michelle was blown away by everyone's vulnerability. However, Skaar opted to tell a story instead of an emotional poem.

As Brandon earned the group date rose, Skaar was upset and expressed his displeasure with the producer:

"I’m like really competing with Brandon for a woman’s attention? You’re telling me that we’re in the same league, and I’m like, 'We’re not even f****ng close. I’ve got to wait for six weeks to get to the end of this? I really felt like it’d be a stronger group of guys. It’s a nationwide search. Where they at? I think the challenging part with Michelle right now is that she’s basically in f****ng spring break mode. It’s a little bit of a turn off. If you genuinely thought your husband was in the room, do you go to spring break mode? I mean, I’m not gonna judge it. Doesn’t mean I can’t make fun of it."

Rick revealed to Michelle that nobody was bad-mouthing her in the house, which confirmed Skaar's lies.

Upon finding out the truth, Michelle confronted Skaar:

"By you trying to be proactive for me, you brought this characteristic and this question into this entire world. It became a thing that it wasn’t, and that’s where I’m really struggling with you right now."

Michelle later expressed to him that her trust was "completely broken" because of misinformation about her character, and Jamie Skaar was eliminated post this.

The incident led Michelle to cancel the rest of the cocktail party and move directly into the rose ceremony. The episode ended with Joe, Rick, Leroy, Nayte, Casey, Chris G., Chris S., Clayton, Olu, Romeo, and Will, being awarded roses.

The Bachelorette Season 18 airs every Tuesday at 8.00 PM (ET) on ABC.

