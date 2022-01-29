How many children does Lamar Odom have? All about Celebrity Big Brother star’s kids

Lamar Odom, a former NBA player, is all set to join houseguests on Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. He is an ex-Los Angeles Lakers player who is a proud father of three children, including daughter Destiny, son Lamar Jr. and late son Jayden.

Jayden was six months old when he passed away due to sudden infant syndrome. Odom was 27 years old when he lost his newborn. He shares all his kids with his ex-girlfriend Liza Morales, a reality TV star.

After Jayden’s demise, Lamar Odom reportedly blamed his drug addiction to the grief, and Morales admitted that the sadness ruined their relationship. The ex-couple were high school sweethearts who had Destiny in 1998.

Destiny and Lamar Jr.’s relationship with their father

Odom’s 22-year-old daughter Destiny has always been vocal about her relationship with her father. Odom was absent from her life during his drug addiction period, but now they are close.

Speaking about their bond, Destiny said in Odom’s documentary, Lamar Odom Re/Born:

"He is really progressing. He is. He's changing, slowly but surely. He's just trying a lot more with me and my brother. A lot more than he used to. So, I have to give kudos."

Lamar Jr. was born four years later than Destiny’s birth and is in college. He, too, appreciates his father’s involvement in their lives.

The kids shared a cordial bond with Odom’s former wife, Khloe Kardashian. But since the split, they have reportedly not been in touch.

After Kardashian, Lamar Odom briefly dated Taraji P. Henson, and in 2019, he got engaged to Sabrina Parr. The latter pair parted ways last year.

Lamar Odom’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Odom's estimated net worth is $30 million and was over $100 million during his NBA career. He has bought and sold multiple properties over the years worth millions.

After his divorce from Kardashian, he sold their marital home to Kaley Cuoco for $5.499 million. The athlete is currently a reality TV personality who once had a near-death experience.

Odom ended up on life support in October 2015 due to a drug overdose. During this time, he has parted ways with his then-wife, Kardashian. She had withdrawn the divorce petition because of his medical condition.

Meanwhile, he will be seen participating in Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother, which will premiere on Wednesday, February 2 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar