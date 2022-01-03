Taraji P Henson and Lamar Odom relationship explored as video of latter admitting he left actress for Khloe Kardashian resurfaces 

American actress Taraji P Henson was trending on social media platforms after an old video surfaced online. The clip is an interview of former basketball player Lamar Odom from an episode of Uncensored. In it, he talks about leaving the 51-year-old actress to be with socialite Khloe Kardashian.

In the viral video, Odom can be seen wearing red leather co-ords as he sits in a chair and recollects the time he first met The Karate Kid actress.

"I met Taraji at a HBO party. I met her and we hit it off right away."

He said he took a liking to her her, while stressing on the connection he had with Taraji P Henson:

"She was a little older than me but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a black woman."

Adding to his confession, the 42-year-old revealed that he used to carry Taraji P Henson's picture with him while touring with the NBA.

Mimi The Music Blogger @mdaixo If I speak they will say I am putting black women against black men ?!? If I SPEAK OOOOOOOO If I speak they will say I am putting black women against black men ?!? If I SPEAK OOOOOOOO https://t.co/P1cRobOjaE

Talking about his breakup, Odom called himself an "immature punk" because he began to fall in love with someone else.

"I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian."

The video shocked the Twitterati, with many saying Odom did Henson a favor by leaving her.

Taraji P Henson and Lamar Odom's relationship explored

As mentioned above, Taraji P Henson and Lamar Odom met at an HBO party in 2009. However, the two kept their relationship out of the public limelight until Odom finally spilled the beans in an Uncensored interview session.

In his memoir Darkness to Light, Odom called the relationship "hot and heavy," and that being with Taraji P Henson was the "happiest time of his life."

"We started secretly dating and quickly fell in love."

But their relationship came to an end when Odom began seeing Khloe Kardashian.

The duo only dated for a month before tying the knot in September 2009. The ceremony was broadcast on Kardashian's reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Odom and Kardashian also had a spinoff series titled Khloe and Lamar.

In the same memoir, he spoke about his marriage to Khloe Kardashian, and said he was elated at the beginning of it:

"We were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood and we made more money together than we had individually."

However, he began having extra-marital affairs and struggled with cocaine addiction, and would get defensive if Khloe brought it up.

Also Read Article Continues below

After Kardashian found out about his lies and infidelity, the duo separated in 2016.

