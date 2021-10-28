When 'Project Runway' guest judge Taraji P Henson lost a piece of her lip in an abusive relationship

Project Runway Season 9 premiered this month and has welcomed multiple talented celebrities as guest judges on the show. The upcoming episode will see actress Taraji P. Henson grace the reality show as a guest judge.

The official Instagram handle of Project Runway shared the first look of Henson on the show, calling her “eerie-sistible.” She donned a black velvet mini-dress with an off-shoulder style on one side. The actress looked gorgeous as she sat down to critically judge the contestants’ designs.

While Henson is in the news for Project Runway, she is also grabbing attention because of her recent revelation on her Facebook Watch show, Peace of Mind Taraji. She spoke about her abusive relationship, which resulted in a lifetime injury to her lip.

How Taraji P Henson lost a piece of her lip

In a teaser of Peace of Mind Taraji, 51-year-old Henson talked about how she came out of an abusive relationship. The show is co-hosted by Tracie Jade.

Addressing the incident, the Empire star said:

“Sometimes as women what we do is we fall in love and we go, ‘You know what? I’ll fix it later.'”

Henson continued:

“Because it started with the bruises and grabbing, things like that. And then once the fist came — I’m missing a piece of my lip to this day — that’s when I knew I had to go.”

After she suffered this injury, the actress decided to leave her partner as she didn’t want her son to be around such dangers. Henson urged her fans to stand up for themselves and get out of a bad situation.

About ‘Project Runway’ Season 9

With a pipeline of projects in her kitty, Henson has bagged the guest judge’s position on Project Runway as well. Her style and fashion are clearly something to be inspired by. Whether the designers will be able to impress her, only time will tell.

Henson will appear in the third episode of the fashion reality series and the Halloween special episode is titled as If You Got It, Haunt It.

The official synopsis of Project Runway Season 9 reads:

“It’s Halloween and Christian has a few tricks up his stylish sleeve. The designers are sent to sleep in a haunted mansion to find inspiration for their challenge. If they can survive the night, they’ll have two days to create a hauntingly chic masquerade gown for a runway show with the one and only, award winning actress, Taraji P. Henson.”

This season's judges include Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth. They will judge the aspiring designers and eliminate one of them each week. The winner will receive $250,000.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Project Runway Season 9 airs new episodes every Thursday at 9.00 pm (ET) on Bravo.

Edited by Sabine Algur