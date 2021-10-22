"That was embarrassing": Meg Ferguson's 'Project Runway' tantrum leaves Twitter furious

Project Runway Season 19 kickstarted this month and has not disappointed in terms of drama and entertainment. While fans absolutely love the designer outfits, they are also calling out some of the designers for their behavior.

This time, it is Meg Ferguson who is under the scanner for her “embarrassing” tantrums. In the second episode of Project Runway Season 19, the drama led to Ferguson quitting the show.

Ferguson joined the reality TV series to showcase her designs that promote body positivity and highlight fashion for plus-size bodies. Although her thought was noble, she couldn’t stand her ground when a heated argument ended up in her being shunned by other designers on the show.

What happened on 'Project Runway' Season 19?

The designers were asked to create an elegant three-piece streetwear ensemble in Episode 2. While the artists were working on their tasks, designer Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste raised his concern about not wanting to showcase his design on a white model. As his outfit was inspired by his Haitian culture, Baptiste felt that a Black model should wear his design.

When he put his concern on the table, Ferguson lost her cool and blamed the fashion industry for “white-washing and excluding plus-sized fashion.” After her speech on the issue, judge Christian Siriano helped Baptiste switch models. However, this was not the actual reason why Ferguson quit Project Runway.

After Baptiste, designer Kenneth Barlis wanted to do the same as his designs drew inspiration from his Asian heritage. He approached Ferguson to switch his white model. Instead of proving herself as an ally, she rudely addressed Barlis and said that she wasn’t making any promises.

Barlis, who doesn’t like confrontations, told Ferguson that doesn't have to help him if she's not comfortable with the idea. Baptiste heard the conversation and called out the Oklahoma designer for her behavior toward Barlis. This triggered her and instead of pacifying the situation, she blasted at Barlis. The heated drama led to fellow designers coming to Barlis’ rescue.

Ferguson, who apparently had a panic attack, stormed out and the next day, and Siriano revealed that she had left Project Runway for good.

Twitter is furious at Ferguson

Fans found the entire tantrum annoying and embarrassing. While many called her out for it, some were pleased that she quit.

Here’s how furious Twitterati reacted:

Julius E @juliusae3 #bravo Meg Project Runway has been on for 19 seasons. You knew what you signed up for. Why did you waste your time if you could t handle it? BYE! 🙄 #ProjectRunway Meg Project Runway has been on for 19 seasons. You knew what you signed up for. Why did you waste your time if you could t handle it? BYE! 🙄#ProjectRunway #bravo

Melissa @MelSchwa I’m so frustrated at Meg’s behavior on Project Runway. I truly hope she’s watching tonight and sees how absolutely disrespectful she was to Kenneth and everyone else the entire episode. @projectrunway #ProjectRunway I’m so frustrated at Meg’s behavior on Project Runway. I truly hope she’s watching tonight and sees how absolutely disrespectful she was to Kenneth and everyone else the entire episode. @projectrunway #ProjectRunway

SVLite @sv_lite If you are taking Meg's side + can't tell the difference between the two Asian designers... Then you are part of the problem. #ProjectRunway If you are taking Meg's side + can't tell the difference between the two Asian designers... Then you are part of the problem. #ProjectRunway

julie~juju~✌💙🎶 @Jcap918Julie #ProjectRunway . This episode was so disrespectful on so many levels. There should be no model trades! No doing someone else’s project! NO BULLYING! I’m so over this show. Went down hill when Heidi and Tim Gunn left! Bye! #ProjectRunway. This episode was so disrespectful on so many levels. There should be no model trades! No doing someone else’s project! NO BULLYING! I’m so over this show. Went down hill when Heidi and Tim Gunn left! Bye!

D...racula's Daughter 🦇🧛‍♀️ @ArtemisWinter #ProjectRunway thoughts: 1-PR needs more+more diverse models for designers to choose-no reason to have the same # of models as designers. 2-Christian shouldn't get involved in model disputes. 3-Meg went peak white feminist. 4-Kenneth shouldn't have tried to switch models so late. #ProjectRunway thoughts: 1-PR needs more+more diverse models for designers to choose-no reason to have the same # of models as designers. 2-Christian shouldn't get involved in model disputes. 3-Meg went peak white feminist. 4-Kenneth shouldn't have tried to switch models so late.

Clyve “CarbonClyve” Monroe @clyveSPEAKS Meg literally did not have to switch models. Instead, she agreed to switch, and then got mad about itThen she got sarcastic talking about “apparently I can only design for white people”Miss me with defending her- all she had to say was N O #ProjectRunway Meg literally did not have to switch models. Instead, she agreed to switch, and then got mad about itThen she got sarcastic talking about “apparently I can only design for white people”Miss me with defending her- all she had to say was N O#ProjectRunway https://t.co/BGJe6qu6cN

Melllieee @NjMellie @clyveSPEAKS When her new model said “don’t talk to me like that” you can understand how bad the situation was in that moment. Normally the models say NOTHING when there is drama! @clyveSPEAKS When her new model said “don’t talk to me like that” you can understand how bad the situation was in that moment. Normally the models say NOTHING when there is drama!

Turd Ferguson @yanzbanz @clyveSPEAKS All she had to say was “I would, but it is way too late in the game.” And maybe folks still would’ve been upset at her, but at least you could say she was being reasonable. Her reaction to her own decision was A LOT. @clyveSPEAKS All she had to say was “I would, but it is way too late in the game.” And maybe folks still would’ve been upset at her, but at least you could say she was being reasonable. Her reaction to her own decision was A LOT.

elizabeth @bibishoff I have never in my life witnessed something as hypocritical as Meg's tantrum just was. I'm glad she's gone. That was embarrassing #ProjectRunway I have never in my life witnessed something as hypocritical as Meg's tantrum just was. I'm glad she's gone. That was embarrassing #ProjectRunway

Kym Boomer @kymboomer Meg was already having anxiety so she was best to bounce #ProjectRunway Meg was already having anxiety so she was best to bounce #ProjectRunway

Also Read

Meanwhile, the remaining designers on Project Runway are Octavio Aguilar, Aaron Michael Steach, Zayden,Darren Apolonio, Barlis, Bones Jones, Coral Castillo, Baptiste, Kristina Kharlashkina, Katie Kortman, Shantall Lacayo, Chasity Sereal, Sabrina Spanta and Anna Zhou.

To catch new episodes, readers can tune in to Bravo, which airs Project Runway Season 19 every Thursday at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Siddharth Satish