Who is Meg Ferguson on 'Project Runway'? Designer's first job was with Walt Disney

The much-awaited Season 19 of Project Runway is here and we couldn't be more excited! Sixteen new talents will be showcasing their art in the award-winning fashion design series. Nina Garcia, Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth will be the mentors this season.

The official synopsis of Project Runway reads:

“Aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry in this reality competition. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges' panel.”

This year as well, the panel of contestants is ready to serve some jaw-dropping designs. One of the Project Runway designers this season is FIT graduate Meg Ferguson, who started her career working for Walt Disney World.

Who is Meg Ferguson on Project Runway?

Meg Ferguson grew up with fashion all around her. Her grandmother Betty was a seamstress who taught her how to sew, and her other grandmother Nona ran a children's clothing store.

Meg then also went on to learn how to quilt and embroider and was getting ready for the fashion industry at a very tender age. Ferguson studied fashion design at Metropolitan Community College and bagged her first job in Creative Costuming at Walt Disney World.

The 35-year-old designer later went to FIT and earned a degree in fashion merchandising management. Meg traveled worldwide and created unique costumes for a lot of companies.

Ferguson runs her own company, The Atelier Co., marrying high-quality fabrics with polished designs. She stands for gender fluidity and body positivity, celebrating and empowering bodies, something not too many designers encourage.

About Project Runway

Bravo's Emmy-winning series Project Runway is ready for its 19th season. The show will feature designers who will take on challenges to win $250,000 worth of sponsorships and create a collection for New York Fashion Week.

On Project Runway season 19, Meg will be competing with other designers — Aaron Michael, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Sabrina Spanta, Shantall Lacayo, Caycee Black, Chasity Sereal, Octavio Aguilar, Coral Castillo, Kristina Kharlashkina, Bones Jones, Katie Kortman, Kenneth Barlis, Anna Yinan Zhou, Zayden Skipper, and Darren Apolonio.

Project Runway Season 19 will air new episodes from Thursday, October 14, at 9.00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

