Who is Chasity Sereal on 'Project Runway'? Mother of two would make Barbie clothes from socks

'Project Runway' is back again! The much anticipated season 19 is finally here, and fans couldn't be happier. Sixteen fashion designers will compete to be a part of New York Fashion Week and also win $250,000 worth of sponsorships.

It isn't going to be easy to pick a favorite this season, as the crème de la crème of budding fashion designers will be featured this time around. Chasity Sereal is one such contestant who started experimenting with clothing design at the age of 12.

Who is Chasity Sereal on Project Runway?

Raised in Houston, Texas, Chasity Sereal considers herself a problem solver. She began designing senior prom dresses back when she was a high school junior. Chasity was lovingly named "Lady Godiva" by her father.

At a very tender age, Chasity had a huge setback, the loss of her father. She considers him her inspiration in the field of art. Her father had a talent for sketch art.

Hours of dedicated practice helped Sereal evolve her fashion skills. Chasity runs her self-titled clothing line, Chasity Sereal, launched in 2009. Although, when she was much younger, Chasity made clothes for her Barbie's using socks.

The 31-year-old designer's clothing ranges from luxury streetwear to ready-to-wear couture. Her couture pieces are targeted at women such as her - strong, independent, fearless. Chasity does play around with “Disney Princess” silhouettes as well.

Sereal has already had the opportunity to present her work at New York Fashion Week, twice! Chasity finds the lack of representation of the black community in the world of fashion amusing, and is excited to bring change.

Apart from her passion for design, Project Runway designer Chasity is highly motivated to achieve big for her two daughters. She looks forward to creating a better future for them and set an example by following her dreams.

About Project Runway

Bravo's Emmy-winning series 'Project Runway' is all set for its 19th season, premiering on Thursday, October 14. The show will have talented designers competing against each other to make a collection for New York Fashion Week.

The long-running show will welcome returning judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth, while Christian Siriano will resume hosting duties. Unfortunately, Karlie Kloss will not be joining the show as a full-time co-host this season.

Loads of A-list guest judges including Andy Cohen, Taraji P. Henson, Gigi Hadid, Wisdom Kaye, Jason Wu, Christopher John Rogers and Billy Porter will be featured on the show this season.

Project Runway premieres on October 14, Thursday at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

